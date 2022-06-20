Pair of Tigers Named 2022 ABCA All-Americans

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and third baseman Jacob Berry have been named 2022 All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Crews earned a selection to the first-team while Berry took home a spot on the third-team.

Crews, the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, batted .349 this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs.

Also voted a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and NCBWA first-team All-American, Crews continues racking up the postseason accolades after a standout sophomore campaign.

Along with All-American honors, Crews has also earned the 2022 SEC Community Service Award and a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Berry, an Arizona transfer who followed head coach Jay Johnson to Baton Rouge, has also had quite the offseason as he prepares for the MLB Draft.

A Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-SEC selection, Berry’s dominance at the plate is what separated him from the rest. Batting a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs, it doesn’t compare to his SEC play.

Berry hit .400 (38-for-95) in LSU’s SEC regular-season games with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs. A Second-Team All-American by Perfect Game, Berry’s final season in college baseball was certainly one to remember.

As Crews enters training for USA Baseball and Berry locks into MLB Draft prep, two of LSU’s finest have quite the offseason ahead of them.