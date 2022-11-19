Skip to main content

Purple Takes Down Gold 7-3 in Game 1 of Intra-Squad World Series

Paxton Kling leads the way for Purple, posting a home run, double and one RBI.
BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman centerfielder Paxton Kling and freshman leftfielder Mic Paul each homered Friday night to lead the Purple to a 7-3 win over the Gold in Game 1 of the LSU Baseball Intra-Squad World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Purple-Gold World Series, which signals the completion of LSU’s fall practice period, continues with Game 2 at 12 p.m. CT Saturday, and admission is free.

Fans attending the baseball game Saturday are advised to park in the free Hayfield Lot on Gourrier Avenue due to the LSU-UAB football game in Tiger Stadium.

Kling was 2-for-3 on Friday night with one double, one homer and one RBI, and Paul went 1-for-1 at the plate with a homer, two walks and two RBI.

Junior designated hitter Hayden Travinski lined a two-run single, and junior catcher Alex Milazzo contributed an RBI single to spark a three-run Purple outburst in the fifth inning.

Junior third baseman Ben Nippolt highlighted the Gold offensive output with two hits, including a homer, and three RBI.

Purple starting pitcher Will Hellmers, a junior right-hander, worked three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

Gold junior right-hander Blake Money also fired three scoreless frames in a starting role with one hit and two strikeouts

