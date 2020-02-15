Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 11 LSU Baseball vs Indiana Game One

Pregame

LSU lineup:

1. Daniel Cabrera, CF

2. Cade Doughty, 2B

3. Zack Mathis, 3B

4. Saul Garza, C

5. Cade Beloso, 1B

6. Gavin Dugas, RF

7. Hayden Travinski, DH

8. Drew Bianco, LF

9. Hal Hughes, SS

Starting Pitcher: Cole Henry

Schedule change: LSU announced that due to inclement weather, this weekend's series will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Game three will start one hour after the conclusion of game two

Football coach Ed Orgeron will throw out the first pitch tonight to Maurice Hampton. Should be coming in the next 30 minutes or so.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron threw out the first pitch for Opening Day. Doesn’t quite get there from 60 feet but gotta respect the windup

Top 1

Cole Henry fires a first pitch strike and baseball is officially underway here at Alex Box.

Henry blows away the first batter he sees on four pitches.



Successful bunt and run for Indiana with LSU shifting over with a left-handed batter.

Cade Doughty can't quite turn a double-play at second base but LSU has Indiana at two outs with a runner on second. Henry called for a balk and the runner moves to second with two outs.

Henry hits Elijah Dunham on a 2-2 count and Indiana now has two runners on with two outs. 15 pitches in the first inning for Henry.

Henry strands two and LSU is out of the first inning.

Mid 1

Daniel Cabrera, Cade Doughty and Zack Mathis will lead off the first for LSU on offense.

Cabrera smacks the second pitch he sees in left field for a single. Great start for LSU on offense.

Welcome to college baseball Cade Doughty. The freshman blasts a two-run homer and LSU leads 2-0 in the first.

Scoring Update: LSU 2, Indiana 0

After a Zack Mathis strikeout, Saul Garza draws a walk to put a runner on with one out.

End 1: LSU scores two off the Doughty homerun and lead Indiana 2-0

Top 2

Cole Henry forces a popout and then a line drive out to left field for two consecutive outs to start the second.

Hal Hughes lets a routine grounder go right through his glove and Indiana has a runner on first with two outs.

Saul Garza catches a runner stealing second to end the inning. Just a cannon of a throw from the Tigers catcher. LSU back out with Travinski, Bianco and Hughes

Mid 2

Hayden Travinski strikes out in his first at-bat as a collegiate player for the second inning's first out.

Drew Bianco nearly went yard but the ball stays in and LSU has two away with in the second.