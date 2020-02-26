Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 11 LSU vs Louisiana Tech

Pregame

LSU lineup:

MAthis 3B

Milazzo C

Beloso 1B

Cabrera RF

Garza DH

Doughty 2B

DiGiacomo CF

Hampton Jr. LF

Cranford SS

This is a significant lineup as it’s one coach Paul Mainieri said on Tuesday that he hopes to run with for the entirety of this week.

“We'll see if we can win games with this lineup put together,” Mainieri said. “There's gonna be some young guys in there. Some of them may not have a great week but they've got to play defense. Let's run them out there and challenge them and see if they can handle it.”

Hampton will earn his first start in left field while DiGiacomo will continue to man centerfield.

Cade Doughty is also back in the lineup at second after being benched due to fielding errors.

Zack Mathis as leadoff man seems to be a move that will stick for a while. He's been dominant in that spot.

Louisiana Tech three hole hitter Parker Bates is off to a phenomenal job this season. He's hitting .440 with three homeruns and 13 RBI. Will be somebody LSU pitching staff undoubtedly needs to be on watch for.

It's a chilly one here at the Box this evening and the wind is blowing in. The LSU batters will need to avoid hitting the ball to high as homeruns tonight are unlikely. That has been a struggle so far this season for the LSU offense.

Top 1