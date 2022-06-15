Tigers Lose Recruiting Guru Dan Fitzgerald to Kansas

The Tigers will have an assistant coaching position to fill this offseason as recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald has accepted a position as the new head baseball coach of Kansas.

Less than a year after being hired to head coach Jay Johnson’s staff, Fitzgerald became a hot name on the market with a number of coaching vacancies in college baseball. Also reportedly a candidate for the Baylor head coaching position, the Jayhawks ultimately got their guy.

Fitzgerald has been one of the nation’s top recruiters over his time in the college ranks, namely during his time at Dallas Baptist. Producing 30 MLB draft picks, with 11 of them coming in the Top 10 rounds while in Dallas, Fitzgerald’s success is what ultimately led Johnson to pull him to Baton Rouge.

Carrying that same mentality to LSU, he helped assemble the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. His work on the recruiting trail is what makes him so special for college baseball and a major loss for the Tigers heading into the 2023 season.

Johnson and his staff will have work to do this offseason as they continue reshaping their roster while finding another recruiting guru to fill Fitzgerald’s shoes. Pitching coach Jason Kelly has reportedly also been getting interest from other programs, namely Washington, so Johnson could be looking at an offseason of significant change.

Nonetheless, with the top 2023 recruiting class paired with a number of transfers expected to head LSU’s way, this program will find their way to make ends meet.