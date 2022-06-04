In one of LSU’s most incredible comebacks to date, the Tigers pulled off the impossible, rallying from down seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Kennesaw State Owls 14-11.

Friday night’s deficit was the second largest overcome after seven innings in program history, only trailing the Tigers improbable comeback against the Ole Miss Rebels in 1988, where they rallied from down 13-3 to win 15-13 in 10 innings. It tied the program’s largest postseason comeback.

The first seven innings weren’t pretty for the Tigers, unable to get into a rhythm at the plate ultimately going down 11-4, but an eighth inning miracle saw LSU drive in 10 runs to take a commanding 3-run lead going into the ninth.

Feeding off of one another as each batter stepped into the box, pure joy filled the dugout, with the crowd fired up as the Tigers racked up hit after hit in the eighth inning.

With Tre Morgan cutting the deficit to 11-9 with a single scoring two, the Tigers kept chipping away slowly at the lead, growing hope that they could make the comeback a reality.

With a number of LSU stars arriving at the right time, the Tigers came through at the plate with their backs against the wall, but the biggest hit of the night came from SEC Co-Player of the Year Dylan Crews.

With the bases loaded down 11-10, Crews delivered when the team needed him most. Sounds familiar, right? The sophomore slugger has consistently shown up when the lights were brightest, this time bringing in two runners with a single to put the Tigers up 12-11, capping off an epic comeback by Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers.

“That’s what makes LSU legends,” Crews said of his clutch at bat. “I felt very confident walking up to the plate. I knew what the guy was going to throw at me, and I wasn’t going to miss it.”

After scoring two more in the eighth and going up 14-11 heading into the ninth, the momentum of the Tigers became too much for the Owls to shake back from, unable to get anything going in the top of the ninth.

It was an all-around effort by LSU, with Tre Morgan, Jordan Thompson, and Cade Doughty joining Crews with multi-hit performances. It’s important to note the performance of freshman Josh Pearson. The youngster finished the night going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two walks, stepping up when the Tigers needed him most.

On the mound, it was night to forget for Ma’Khail Hilliard and Riley Cooper. With Hilliard getting the start, it was short lived after being pulled early, with Johnson electing to take Cooper from the bullpen.

The two allowed 11 runs on 10 hits, but quickly became a distant memory after the masterpiece relief pitcher Devin Fontenot put together once Cooper was pulled. Going 3.1 innings, Fontenot put the Owls to bed, slowing their pace down after striking out six batters. His dominance on the mound gave the Tigers life offensively, changing the rhythm of the game instantly.

As Coach Johnson rallies his troops to lock in for Saturday’s game against No. 1 seed Southern Miss, the stage is set for what is expected to be an electric atmosphere in Hattiesburg.