Bottom of the Order Carries LSU Baseball to 11-2 Game One Win Over UMass Lowell

LSU put up an offensive explosion Friday night the likes of which hasn't been seen this season as the bottom of the order lifted the Tigers to a 11-2 game one win over UMass Lowell.

The story of the game was the Tigers ability to translate what the team had practiced all week long into a game situation. LSU (9-5) was able to score a season-high 11 runs by drawing long at-bats and going for an opposite field approach at the plate.

The bottom of the order in particular came up clutch for the Tigers time and time again on Friday night. The seven, eight and nine hole hitters went 4-for-6 with a combined four walks and six runs scored.

Centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, in particular, set the tone with a 3-for-3 night at the plate. Over his last four games, DiGiacomo has gone 7-of-13 at the plate and raised his batting average to .346. Freshman hitter Cade Doughty also looked great in his move back to the leadoff spot, going 3-for-3 with three RBI in what was statistically his best game of the season.

The players universally agreed after the game that the opposite field approach is starting to click and believes that it can be a long term solution to their recent hitting woes.

"It's gone really well. I'm able to hit the ball over there with some authority," Doughty said. "I'm seeing the ball really well and I'm just getting pitches to hit and just trying my best not to miss them. I'm really focused on the approach."

"I think as a team, we've been just trying to stay up the middle and away so we're not pulling off pitches," DiGiacomo said. "For me it's been about slowing down, not being so jumpy with the hands. Just getting a little more rhythm into my swing as the pitchers starting his motion and just being a little more fluid, more organic."

It was the fourth inning that the bottom of the order got to strut its stuff as walks to catcher Alex Milazzo, DiGiacomo and Drew Bianco brought nine hole hitter Collier Cranford to the plate.

Cranford came into the game with just two hits on the season but as the saying goes, the third time's the charm. Cranford sent a one out single to the opposite field to bring home two runs. Doughty followed suit with an RBI single to, you guessed it, opposite field to extend the LSU lead to three.

In total the Tigers would hang five runs on the Riverhawks in the monster fourth inning to take complete control of the game. It was an offensive explosion not yet seen from this offense and it was a breath of fresh air.

There are those two words again, opposite field, the singular thing the LSU offense had been practicing all week and finally was able to put to use. The Tigers first four hits of the night went to the opposite field as LSU used the monster fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

LSU pushed four additional runs across in the fifth inning to take a 10-1 lead and also allowing the team to dip into its rotations. Freshman Zach Arnold, who had missed all 13 previous games recovering from thoracic outlet surgery, made his debut while Hayden Travinski saw some time behind the plate.

As great as the LSU offense looked, starter Cole Henry just didn't seem like himself, despite only surrendering one run in four innings of action. Henry's velocity hovered in the 89-90 mph range, a good two to three mph off what he's been accustomed to throwing.

Henry said there are no health concerns after only going four innings but the shorty outing was in large part due to that fourth inning dragging out the way it ultimately did.

"It was a tough night, just kind of felt out of whack a little bit," Henry said. "I just couldn't get much behind my fastball tonight, maybe it's something mechanical but we'll figure it out. I guess it was still kind of recovering from last week's start but it's one of those things you have to take start by start and figure out your body."

Henry surrendered five hits and struggled with his command in the final two innings, leaving way for reliever Matthew Beck to get extended innings.

Beck threw three innings with one (unearned) run coming across the plate and four strikeouts.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. to try and clinch the series with sophomore Landon Marceaux on the mound.