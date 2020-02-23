No. 12 LSU Offense Breaks Free of Recent Struggles in Series Clinching 10-2 Victory Over Eastern Kentucky

LSU first baseman Cade Beloso said after Saturday's 6-3 win, the offense was still showing inconsistent production and needed to do a better job at helping their pitching staff.

Well three innings into Sunday's rubber match, LSU had scored a season-high nine runs and rode the early success to a 10-2 closeout victory over Eastern Kentucky.

The story of LSU's series finale with Eastern Kentucky was the bats finally coming alive for a team that had been in a rut offensively for much of this week. LSU recorded eight hits on the afternoon but most importantly, started capitalizing on when runners reached base.

LSU went 7-for-22 at the plate with runners on base and 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position to fuel the offensive outburst it had been desperately seeking.

The third inning in particular, is where the Tigers blew the doors wide open on the game. LSU scored seven runs on five hits and batted around the order to take complete control of the game. Five different players recorded a hit in the monster inning.

"It was nice to get some big hits today and put up a big crooked number," Mainieri said. "I think it'll be coming here, we're still early in the season and guys are still getting their swings down and their confidence down but today I think was a big step in the right direction."

The offensive explosion chased Eastern Kentucky starter Jake Lewis out of the game just one out into the third inning as the Tigers roared into a 9-0 lead.

First baseman Cade Beloso went 3-for-3 with three RBI on the day while Daniel Cabrera also collected multiple hits with an RBI to lead the Tigers.

"I think we finally showed what we are capable of at the plate today," Beloso said. "Hitting is contagious and that's what Eddie [Smith] preaches everyday is just to believe and compete in yourself and that's what we did today. When things weren't going well none of us freaked out but we all felt great today. We stuck to the plan and good things happened."

It was smooth sailing from that point on as all AJ Labas had to do was continue build on his success in the first two innings. Much like Landon Marceaux on Saturday, the sophomore looked much sharper in his second appearance as he needed only 40 pitches to get through four innings.

"Two days in a row we've had outstanding performances, not only successful but efficient which allowed them to go deep into the game," Mainieri said.

Labas ran into trouble in the sixth, allowing two runs to come across as Eastern Kentucky walked once and recorded two hits in the mini burst. The sophomore's day would end in the eighth inning as he finished with two runs allowed on four hits with six strikeouts.

"My fastball location and my chanegup were really working well for me today," Labas said. "Just watching Landon last night, if you just throw the ball over the plate and hit your spots, they'll go first pitch swinging out there and get themselves out."

Labas and the LSU defense forced Eastern Kentucky into five three up, three down situations for the afternoon. Reliever Brandon Kaminer only needed 14 pitches to retire the side in the eighth and Jacob Hasty would retire all three of the four batters he faced in the ninth.

The Tigers get a few days rest before hosting Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. First pitch is expected at 6:30 p.m.