Trio of Tigers Earn All-America Honors by Perfect Game

Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty have earned baseball All-America honors from Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Crews, the SEC Co-Player of the Year, was named First-Team All-America by both Perfect Game and NCBWA. A monstrous 2022 season saw Crews become one of the hottest names in college baseball.

Also being named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team training camp this summer, Crews continues to rack up the accolades after a standout season.

Berry was named a Second-Team All-American by both Perfect Game and NCBWA after a dominant season with the Tigers. Also a 2022 Second-Team All-SEC selection, Berry batted a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs.

Lighting up conference play, Berry batted a whopping .400 with five HR’s, 20 RBI and 18 runs.

For Doughty, he was named a Third-Team All-American by Perfect game. The second baseman hit .298 with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 56 runs and a team-high 19 doubles.

Though the Tigers played inconsistently throughout their Hattiesburg Regional run, Doughty showed up each time at the plate. Hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three homers, six RBI and seven runs, he was named to the Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team.

Despite an early exit from postseason play, the Tigers foundation is built for the future with a number of elite-level players. After a dominant regular season from the trio of LSU sluggers, their accolades should come by no surprise. 

