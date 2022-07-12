Skip to main content

Watch: Former Tiger Josh Smith Hits First Home Run in Rare Fashion

Smith became the fourth player over the last 10 seasons to record their first home run of the inside-the-park variety

Former LSU infielder Josh Smith hit his first major league home run Monday night against the Oakland Athletics in rare fashion. Smith’s first homer came as an inside-the-park shot that got past the center fielder in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Smith became the fourth player over the last 10 seasons to record their first home run of the inside-the-park variety. After being called up by the Rangers in late May, Smith has made an immediate impact for his squad.

He has played in 21 games thus far, batting .242 and going 15-of-62 from the plate. The former Tiger has two doubles with five RBI while drawing 15 walks.

A Baton Rouge native, Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees before being shipped off to the Texas Rangers last July.

His final season as a member of Paul Mainieri’s Tigers in 2019 was one to remember, batting .346 with 89 hits, 17 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. Not known for being a power hitter, his consistency at the plate is what makes him so dominant.

The former LSU standout has certainly made an impression on his new home with the Rangers with quite the memorable first home run. His squad is currently third in the AL West with a 40-44 record. 

