A Look at the Tigers 2022 Recruiting Class, McMahon's Impressive Work on Recruiting Trail

The work Head Coach Matt McMahon has put in on the recruiting trail has been nothing short of incredible. Inheriting a program that had all the makings of entering a rebuilding phase, McMahon took the challenge head on and went to work, assembling quite the 2022 class.

Hitting the transfer portal was of the utmost importance, looking to gain established players to his roster, but the eye-opening work McMahon and his staff put in on their 2022 recruiting class is what is most impressive. To develop relationships with high schoolers and their families in such a short period of time proves this staff is looking at the bigger picture and build a program ready for the long haul.

Here’s a look at the 2022 recruiting class McMahon reeled in during his first offseason at the helm of LSU basketball:

Tyrell Ward - Forward

The four-star forward and consensus top-100 recruit gives the Tigers a gifted scorer from all three levels. Looking to bring in additional depth on the wings, Ward fills that role perfectly coming into the 2022-23 season, providing instant offense for McMahon’s high-tempo offensive style.

At 6-foot-7, 185-pounds, Ward’s size and skill gives the Tigers a much needed versatile forward on a guard-heavy roster. Many didn’t expect McMahon to land a player of Ward’s caliber in year one, but it’s clear his vision for this program is detailed and built to compete in a talent-rich SEC.



“Tyrell is a very skilled guard at 6-7 who can score the ball at all three levels,” McMahon said of Ward. “We love his three-point shooting combined with unique ability to finish at the rim in a variety of ways. Tyrell has a great basketball IQ and is passionate about becoming the best player he can be. We can’t wait to coach him at LSU.”

Jalen Reed - Forward

The four-star prospect became McMahon and his staff’s first “big fish” in the 2022 class, bringing a tremendously versatile skill set to Baton Rouge. More of a combo-forward rather than a power forward, Reed’s impressive footwork offensively paired with his length defensively makes him a matchup nightmare.

A former Florida pledge, Reed backed off of his commitment after the departure of Mike White, reopening his recruitment before ultimately selecting the Tigers. Buying into what McMahon and the Tigers were selling, Reed understands the plan this program has going forward.

"I picked LSU because I feel like the coaching staff can help me develop and reach my goals," Reed told 247Sports. "I really like the plan they have in place for me and also a big thing was my family can come to every game because over the past three years my family hasn't really been able to come to my games so knowing they will be there every home game excited me."

The Mississippi native has the chance to step in on day one and compete for significant minutes as a freshman. A dynamic offensive play style paired with mature defensive instincts, Reed is certainly going to make an impact for the Tigers sooner rather than later.

Shawn Phillips - Center

After an official visit to Baton Rouge in early May, Phillips wasted no time in committing to McMahon and the Tigers, announcing his pledge just 10 days later. The four-star center adds much-needed depth at the center position for LSU going into the 2022-23 season.

Averaging 15.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game for Dream City during his senior year, his size and strength are what make him such a force inside. The Tigers needed a big man to come in and compete against the physicality the SEC offers, getting just that in Phillips.

“Shawn is a physical, tough, and competitive addition to our front court,” McMahon said. “He is a shot-blocking rim protector and active rebounder on the defensive end of the court. With his size and mobility, he is a strong finisher around the rim. We love the development in his game over the last two years and look forward to coaching him in Baton Rouge.”

Corneilous Williams - Center

At 6-foot-10, 195-pounds, Williams gives the Tigers some size in the paint, but will certainly need some time to develop. With such a thin frame, building size and strength will be of the utmost importance for Williams as he enters his first year in Baton Rouge.

A former Murray State commit, McMahon believes in the potential of Williams, extending him an offer immediately after accepting the LSU gig. With significant length and instincts, Williams has rim protecting potential.

It’ll be a busy offseason for Williams as he builds his body to be prepared for the college game, but McMahon and his staff are clearly looking at the bigger picture for the big man out of North Carolina.