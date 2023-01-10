Skip to main content

Angel Reese Earns Fourth SEC Player of the Week

Reese earns the honor after a historic week for the Tigers, propelled LSU to best start in program history.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After another historic where Angel Reese set LSU’s single-game rebounding record, Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor of the season in her first year in Baton Rouge.

Reese was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn Johnson.

Reese began the week with a historic performance against Texas A&M where she scored 26 points and grabbed 28 rebounds to set the LSU record. It was Reese’s second 20/20 game of the season as she is the only player in the country with multiple such games.

Reese is just the third player since 2009 with 26 points and 28 rebounds in a game, according to Her Hoop Stats. The LSU standout is the first SEC player to have 25+ points and 25+ points in a game over the last 20 seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In LSU’s win at Kentucky on Sunday, Reese had 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Firmly in the national player of the year conversation, Reese has 16 double-doubles in as many games, the most ever to begin a season by a player in the SEC. She is averaging 14.2 points and 15.6 rebounds this season.

Reese, one of nine new pieces on this year’s LSU team, has led the Tigers who are off to a historic start to the season. With Sunday’s win at Kentucky LSU improved to 16-0, the best start to a season in program history, surpassing the 2002-03 season when the Tigers started 15-0 when Seimone Augustus was a freshman. LSU also jumped into the AP Top 5 on Monday for the first time since 2009 as the Tigers are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_19719268
Basketball

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Florida

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17430648
Football

LSU Transfer Target EDGE Gilber Edmond Commits to Florida State

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19281618 (1)
Football

LSU 2022 Report Card: Quarterbacks

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16784403
Football

Former LSU Safety Derrick Davis Jr. Reveals Transfer Destination

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19757709
Basketball

Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Florida

By Zack Nagy
Montgomery (JUCO)
Football

LSU Offers Top JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17430648
Football

Three Transfer Portal Targets For Brian Kelly And LSU

By Zack Nagy
Angel Reese
Basketball

Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Joins AP Top-5

By Zack Nagy