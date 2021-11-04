LSU Forward Darius Days Ready to Step Into Leading Role For 2021 Basketball Squad

Coach Will Wade and his Tigers are all geared up for their season opener next Tuesday against Louisiana-Monroe, but he’ll be accompanied by a much younger roster than usual. Wade will rely on senior forward Darius Days to lead this team to their lofty goals and then some.

Days came back to Death Valley with something to prove. Hoping to put his name in the SEC Player of the Year conversation and lead this team to an SEC title, it doesn’t stop there for the leader of this locker room.

“I want to showcase things I haven’t shown before at LSU,” Days said. “I definitely want to be in the mix for (SEC) Player of the Year. I want to bring the SEC championship back to the 225. Looking at that Final Four, that national championship, it’s going to be an exciting year. I’m excited. We’re all excited.”

Days’ excitement for this season goes without mentioning. Smiling from ear to ear during Wednesday’s media day, the loyal Tiger is ready to go to battle alongside Will Wade.

“He’s been through a lot with us,” Wade said of Days. “He believed in us when there wasn’t a whole lot to believe in. We were selling a hope and a dream — a prayer, really. He’s able to really help us and translate things for the rest of the team.”

The dynamic in the locker room is different than in the past for Days. With such a young arsenal around him, his role will surely change, having to teach the young bucks the reigns of this offense and what they’re about.

Days has been in this locker room for quite some time now, learning the ins and outs of this team, but having guys as young as 17-years-old on this roster, it’s been a positive adjustment for the veteran.

“Throughout my roles throughout my LSU career, I’ve never really been the real dominant leader,” Days said. “I feel I was more lead by example, get the job done and take care of business. But this year I have to teach some of the young guys, got to put them in the right position. Being able to tell some of the young guys to take criticism, you know, we have 17, 18, 19 year olds on the team. It’s just a learning process in becoming a better person, a better leader for the young guys.”

Aside from being the old head in the locker room, Days came back for a reason. He has something to prove to NBA personnel and those watching the Tigers this season. Mainly looking to advance in his playmaking ability and expanding his offensive game.

Througout his career he's mainly been a catch and shoot threat but showing he can create off the dribble and take the ball to the basket is another big goal of his season. With a revamped roster and new faces all over the locker room, Wade sees this team playing a more “run and gun” type of offense. Flying up and down the court, working in transition, this playstyle has the chance to compliment Days’ game perfectly.

A player who thrives in getting to his spot and knocking down the three-ball consistently, he has the chance to show scouts he’s made advancements in his consistency, also with the opportunity to display his vision and awareness.

“We play really, really fast,” Days said. “You’re going to see it on Tuesday. I’m excited to show you that we can play defense, too.”

Being a downfall to many of Coach Wade’s Tiger teams over the last few years, this team feels they have the chance to be one of the better defensive squads than in years past.

“Different positions on defense, there’s a lot of different mismatches we can take advantage of,” Wade said. “We’re going to be different. It’s not going to look the same as it’s looked the last couple years. It’s just not, we’re going to be very different.”

The depth of this team is what gives this squad a chance to be so special in the 2021-22 season, and with a myriad of highly touted transfers, the Tigers have high expectations. With Days leading the pack, Tiger fans have a lot to look forward to this season in Baton Rouge.