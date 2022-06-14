Skip to main content
Former LSU star Khayla Pointer Has Found a New WNBA Home

Pointer, a 2022 AP All-American for the Tigers, looks to boost a struggling Fever team

Former LSU basketball standout Khayla Pointer has found a new WNBA home after being picked up by the Indiana Fever Tuesday afternoon. Pointer was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces 13th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft before being waived May 2.

Pointer was a three-time All-SEC selection with the Tigers, taking her game to the next level her final season in Baton Rouge. A 2022 AP All-American, Pointer ranked second in the SEC as a senior in both scoring and assists per game.

“Khayla’s style was very intriguing during the scouting period when we watched LSU throughout the season and believe she has the potential to make an impact in the WNBA,” Fever Interim Head Coach Carlos Knox said.

LSU guard Khayla Pointer shows off her touch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a conference battle. 

Pointer’s potential in the WNBA is limitless. After developing her game significantly with head coach Kim Mulkey at the helm of the program, Pointer took the next step both on the floor and as a voice in the locker room.

Joining a Fever team who hasn’t quite had the 2022 season they hoped for, sitting last in the Eastern Conference, they will surely be relying on Pointer to give them a boost as both a scorer and playmaker for their squad.

Look for Pointer to make an instant impact for the Fever as they approach the midway point in their season. 

