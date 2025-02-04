Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Visit No. 7 Player in America for Check-in
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women's Basketball staff hit the road to Kentucky on Monday night to check in with coveted 2025 signee ZaKiyah Johnson.
Johnson, the No. 7 rated prospect in America, put pen to paper with the program in November and will head to Baton Rouge this summer to begin workouts.
But she's putting the final touches on her prep career while leading the Sacred Heart squad down the stretch of their 2024-25 season.
On Monday, Mulkey and the LSU staff traveled to see their signee make history after becoming the first player in program history to tally over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.
Johnson is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school sports.
In three seasons, Johnson has three KHSAA state championships, three Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year honors and she earned a gold medal with the Team USA U18 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup team.
Throughout her first three high school seasons, Johnson averaged 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman, 22.5 points and 8.8 rebounds as a sophomore and 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior.
“I chose to play for Coach Mulkey at LSU because I know she knows what it takes to get to the top,” Johnson said. “LSU feels like home away from home.”
“ZaKiyah brings size and athleticism to our backcourt,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her versatility is a huge part of her game. From scoring to rebounding and defending she can affect the game in a variety of ways! Tiger fans are going to love the energy and winning tradition ‘Z’ brings to the PMAC!”
Mulkey and Co. have hit the road multiple times over the last few weeks with the staff checking in on the No. 1 player in Louisiana last week: Caroline Bradley.
Mulkey Checks in with No. 1 Player in Louisiana
Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley remains the top priority for Mulkey and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Bradley, the No. 5 overall prospect in her class, stands at 6-foot-5 with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball battling it out for her services.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
She's just a few hours down the road with the Tigers utilizing the hometown sell to their advantage during the recruiting process.
Last Tuesday, Mulkey and LSU assistant coach Kaylin Rice hit the road to visit with Bradley once again while watching her Oak Grove squad take the floor for a district matchup.
Bradley has received an offer from the Tigers along with prized programs such as Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after receiving the call over the summer.
But LSU is doing its due diligence here. Along with multiple face-to-face converrsations, the program has allowed Bradley to come visit for game days to soak in the atmosphere of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It'll be a battle for the No. 1 player in Louisiana, but Mulkey doesn't swing and miss in the Bayou State.
She landed Mikaylah Williams, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, along with Jada Richard, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, all focus is on Bradley as the next premier piece with Mulkey putting a full court press on her recruitment.
