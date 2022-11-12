Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Arkansas State

First Half

KJ Williams gets the first bucket for the Tigers on a three-ball assisted by Justice Hill.

Pregame

Tigers rolling with the same lineup as they did in the season opener against Kansas City:

G: Justice Hill

G: Adam Miller

G: Mwani Wilkinson

F: Jalen Reed

F/C: KJ Williams

LSU looks to carry their momentum from their season opening victory into tonight’s matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.