Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Arkansas State
Matt McMahon and his Tigers look to continue gaining continuity, face a talented Red Wolves squad.
First Half
KJ Williams gets the first bucket for the Tigers on a three-ball assisted by Justice Hill.
Pregame
Tigers rolling with the same lineup as they did in the season opener against Kansas City:
G: Justice Hill
G: Adam Miller
G: Mwani Wilkinson
F: Jalen Reed
F/C: KJ Williams
LSU looks to carry their momentum from their season opening victory into tonight’s matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.