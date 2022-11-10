Skip to main content

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City

The McMahon era begins tonight in the PMAC with the Tigers looking to start things off on the right foot.
First Half 

Kangaroos go on a quick 7-0 run and the Tigers' lead dwindles to 34-32 with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers' defensive struggles have been apparent all half, but it was expected coming into tonight. McMahon wants to utilize these games to better understand his team. Defense is a glaring takeaway as we wind down the first half.

Mwani Wilkinson has looked the part here in the first half. An improved jump shot with defensive instincts on full display. Just knocked down his third three-ball of the first half. Tigers lead 32-24 with 4:09 remaining in the first half. 

McMahon has gone deep into his bench early in this one. He stated earlier this week the goal of these first few non-conference games will be to establish a rotation, and it's clear he's using tonight to establish one. 

Justice Williams is looking extremely comfortable with the ball in his hands in his second season with the Tigers. After reclassifying and heading to Baton Rouge a year early, his development thus far is clear. 

LSU's offense has stalled rather quickly here, but a bucket from Murray State transfer KJ Williams get things trending positively once again. LSU leads 23-14 with 10:02 remaining in the first half. 

Story of the first half has been Kansas City controlling the glass. The Kangaroos are already up to six offensive rebounds in six minutes. 

Mississippi State transfer Derek Fountain is the first one off the bench for the Tigers. Subs in for Jalen Reed. 

LSU jump out to a 12-7 lead at the first media timeout. The Tigers are already 3-for-5 from three. 

Five minutes in and it's been the Wilkinson show. Getting it done on both ends of the floor after hitting his second three-ball. Returnee Adam Miller also gets his first basket in an LSU uniform. 

Mwani Wilkinson gets the Tigers' season started with an elite defensive play the caps it off with a three-ball. The McMahon era is underway. 

Pregame

The Matt McMahon era begins tonight with the Tigers’ starting five going as such:

G: Justice Hill

G: Adam Miller

F: Mwani Wilkinson

F: Jalen Reed

F: KJ Williams 

