Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 16 Auburn

First Half

Tigers working the offensive glass early with two on the second possession. KJ Williams capitalizes with an easy lay-in to get LSU on the board.

Auburn guard Zep Jasper gets things going in the PMAC with a triple and we're underway.

Pregame

LSU's Starting Lineup:

G: Justice Williams

G: Cam Hayes

G: Adam Miller

F: Derek Fountain

F: KJ Williams

Tigers Look to Shake Back

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers will look to flip the script against No. 16 Auburn after losing four straight conference games to Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida. Taking on Auburn (14-3) at home on Wednesday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

It’s been a tough stretch in conference play so far, aside from an upset win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, but the Tigers continue to utilize their “take it one game at a time” approach.

Players to Know

Wendell Green Jr .: Green has been the bucket getter for the Tigers this season. A player who can score the ball in the blink of an eye, he’s just about as consistent as they come in the SEC. With deep range and great touch around the rim, Green can give you trouble in a myriad of ways.

Averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists a night, he’s been a stat sheet stuffer this season, also getting it done on defense with over a steal a game. For LSU to slow down Green, it’ll take a solid showing from the backcourt of Cam Hayes and Adam Miller to slow down the shifty, dynamic guard who’s been the heart and soul of this Auburn squad all season.

Johni Broome : Broome has been the inside presence the Tigers have needed this season. With great touch from inside the arc, he’s poised to give LSU trouble. The Bayou Bengals have struggled to rebound the basketball, and facing a player who succeeds in that area, it brings a test for McMahon’s group.

Averaging 13 points and nine rebounds with nearly three blocks per contest, Broome has been the two-way player Auburn relies on game in and game out. One downside to his game is his poor free throw shooting (52%), which LSU could look to exploit if things are tight down the stretch.