Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee

Pregame

Starting Lineup for LSU:

G: Justice Williams

G: Cam Hayes

G: Adam Miller

F: Derek Fountain

F: KJ Williams

Tigers remain without starting point guard Juice Hill who has left LSU due to personal reasons. Reserve guard Mwani Wilkinson is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Tigers Enter "Must-Win" Territory

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers will look to flip the script against No. 9 Tennessee after losing five straight conference games to Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida. Taking on the Volunteers (15-3) in the PMAC on Saturday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

It’s been a tough stretch in conference play so far, aside from an upset win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, but the Tigers continue to utilize their “take it one game at a time” approach.