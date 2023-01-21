Skip to main content

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee

Tigers look to shock the Volunteers, face defensive minded squad in the PMAC.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Pregame

Starting Lineup for LSU:

G: Justice Williams

G: Cam Hayes

G: Adam Miller

F: Derek Fountain

F: KJ Williams 

Tigers remain without starting point guard Juice Hill who has left LSU due to personal reasons. Reserve guard Mwani Wilkinson is out for the season with a shoulder injury. 

Tigers Enter "Must-Win" Territory 

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers will look to flip the script against No. 9 Tennessee after losing five straight conference games to Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida. Taking on the Volunteers (15-3) in the PMAC on Saturday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

It’s been a tough stretch in conference play so far, aside from an upset win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, but the Tigers continue to utilize their “take it one game at a time” approach. 

