Live Updates/Thread: No. 14 LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State
First Quarter
The Tigers are getting after it early here; allowing their defense to turn into offense. Back-to-back turnovers by MVS results in quick buckets for LSU. Tigers lead 18-4 with 4:29 remaining in the period.
Angel Reese showcasing her elite athleticism for her size. Goes coast-to-coast with the ball for a difficult finish inside. Follows it up by using her strength to draw a foul to get to the free throw line.
LaDazhia Williams gets the Tigers started with a bucket inside. The Missouri transfer is extremely efficient with the ball, seemingly scoring the ball at will.
Pregame
Angel Reese enters tonight's contest fresh off of her 31-point LSU debut. Along with Reese, the Tigers look to continue getting effective minutes from true freshman guard Flau'Jae Johnson.
Starting lineup for the Tigers:
G: Alexis Morris
G: Flau’Jae Johnson
G: Jasmine Carson
F: LaDazhia Williams
F/C: Angel Reese
Kim Mulkey and the Lady Tigers are back in action after defeating Bellarmine on Monday in devastating fashion. Looking to take their record to 2-0, they’ll face a Mississippi Valley State squad with nothing to lose.