Skip to main content

Live Updates/Thread: No. 14 LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State

Mulkey and her Tigers look to continue gaining continuity, carry success over from season opener.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

First Quarter 

The Tigers are getting after it early here; allowing their defense to turn into offense. Back-to-back turnovers by MVS results in quick buckets for LSU. Tigers lead 18-4 with 4:29 remaining in the period.

Angel Reese showcasing her elite athleticism for her size. Goes coast-to-coast with the ball for a difficult finish inside. Follows it up by using her strength to draw a foul to get to the free throw line. 

LaDazhia Williams gets the Tigers started with a bucket inside. The Missouri transfer is extremely efficient with the ball, seemingly scoring the ball at will. 

Pregame

Angel Reese enters tonight's contest fresh off of her 31-point LSU debut. Along with Reese, the Tigers look to continue getting effective minutes from true freshman guard Flau'Jae Johnson. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Starting lineup for the Tigers:

G: Alexis Morris

G: Flau’Jae Johnson

G: Jasmine Carson

F: LaDazhia Williams

F/C: Angel Reese

Kim Mulkey and the Lady Tigers are back in action after defeating Bellarmine on Monday in devastating fashion. Looking to take their record to 2-0, they’ll face a Mississippi Valley State squad with nothing to lose. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_19072496 (2)
Football

LSU Defensive End BJ Ojulari Signs Key NIL Deal

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19371939
Football

No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas Gaining Hype, Tickets Still Available

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19160353
Football

How to Watch/Listen: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19243096
Football

Brian Kelly, LSU Know What's At Stake, Taking It One Step At A Time

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19072493
Football

Game Preview and Predictions: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19198539
Football

Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams Ink Major NIL Deals

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19160517 (1)
Football

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Arkansas

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19157838
Football

Future of the LSU QB Room in Good Hands

By Zack Nagy