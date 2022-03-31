LSU Adds 2022 Center Corneilous Williams to Roster

The same day LSU loses a center, the Tigers also gained one to the 2022 class. Center Corneilous Williams has committed to the Tigers and Matt McMahon, he announced on Thursday.

The news comes on the brink of the purple and gold losing their eighth player to the NCAA transfer portal in Efton Reid per 247sports. Williams was previously committed to Murray State but backed off his pledge and will join McMahon with the Tigers.

There are now three additions to the 2022 roster with Williams joining Murray State transfer guard Justice Hill and Northwestern State forward Kendal Coleman. This is just the latest batch of news to hit the revolving door around the Tigers roster.

McMahon is in search of players who obviously want to play in Baton Rouge and the addition of players like Hill or recruits like Williams will help with the culture he plans to build. With the loss of Tari Eason, Darius Days, Shareef O'Neal, Bradley Ezewiro, Jerrell Colbert and now Reid, the addition of Williams will now bolster the Tigers front court some but the work is likely not nearly finished.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."