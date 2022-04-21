LSU Adds Transfer Forward Derek Fountain to 2022 Roster

LSU has added another transfer to its roster, picking up a commitment from Mississippi State transfer Derek Fountain.

Fountain, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 3.4 points per game and 2.3 rebounds over 44 contests. He joins a list of players both new and returning that includes Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams from last year’s roster.

Matt McMahon has also brought in Murray State transfers Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal as well as NC State’s Cam Hayes, Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman and a commitment from 2022 center Corneilous Williams.





Adding a player like Fountain, who is long and has SEC experience just adds some more depth to a team in search of bodies. Fountain played a much more complementary role in his first season than he did in 2021-22 for the Bulldogs and played just two minutes against the Tigers.

“We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said at his introductory press conference. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."