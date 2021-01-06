Preview: LSU Basketball Welcomes One Loss Georgia to the PMAC Looking to Get Back on Track

LSU held a very spirited practice on Monday following the road loss to Florida over the weekend. The Tigers' program under Will Wade has now arrived at the point where year in and year out, the goal is making a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

This team in particular could very well rival the roster that two years ago made a Sweet Sixteen appearance behind the leadership of Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays. It's why when LSU dropped it's first SEC game of the season, Wade wanted to remind his team just how good it can be and what needs to change for the team to accomplish the lofty goals in front of it.

“We just talked about the difference between being a good team and a great team," Wade said. "How to respond the right way and that we need to clean up some things. We’ve gotta do some dirty work things if we wanna be the team that we’re capable of being.”

Georgia (7-1, 1-0) enters Wednesday night's game as one of the most veteran teams in the conference and it's showing through its early play in the SEC. No longer are the Bulldogs relying on Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Georgia has become a more complete team.

Six players are averaging double figures for the Bulldogs this season, headlined by forward Toumani Camara's 14.3 points per game and guard Sahvir Wheeler's 12.8 points per game. Georgia is No. 4 in the SEC in scoring, averaging just above 80 points per game but it's the defense that has helped orchestrate much of the offense.

Averaging a conference leading nine steals and 17.3 forced turnovers per contest, Georgia is among the elite defensive teams in the SEC which means LSU will need to value the ball above all else.

"All of their guys are active, they play extremely hard, they play extremely fast and do a great job of using their defense to create offense," Wade said. "That’ll be a big point of emphasis for us is making sure we value the ball. They’ll play mostly man, they play a little bit of 2-3 zone as well but it’ll be the first time we see a 2-3 zone in a couple of weeks.”

Because they're able to force so many turnovers, it allows the Bulldogs to really push the ball out in transition, where they rank No. 13 in the country. In addition to the fast pace, the Bulldogs are No. 15 in the country in offensive rebounding and No. 2 in transition conversion rate, which means when they get out in transition, they're scoring at a very high rate.

"Transition defense and being able to rebound are going to be two critical areas for us," Wade said. "They have a lot of good pieces, a lot of interchangeable pieces and they play fast and they play in space. They’re the best cutting team we’ve played so far and I'm really worried about that defensively, them just back-cutting us and us getting lost with our switches and stuff on the cutting."

For the Tigers, taking care of the ball has been something that overall the team has been good with all season long. Rebounding and transition defense has been a different story and without Shareef O'Neal and Bryan Penn-Johnson, the team will be relying heavily on Trendon Watford, Darius Days, Josh Leblanc and Josh Gray.

"He's working hard and he's given us no reason not to trust him. He's going to be a wild card when he's out there, but I like that," Wade said of Gray. "He's going to make something happen for us or them. Something's happening, I can guarantee you something's going to happen. He's going to play some. It does us no good to have a 7-footer sitting over there while we're just getting annihilated inside."

Tip-off from the PMAC is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.