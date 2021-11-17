Plenty of Room for Improvement for LSU Basketball After 3-0 Start

LSU may be off to three straight convincing wins to open its 2021 season but Will Wade will be the first to tell you the Tigers haven't come close to playing a complete game.

The Tigers have one in three different ways this season but there's been one constant that's frustrated Wade to no end, slow starts. One of the phrases Wade has thrown out to the public most during his tenure is LSU being a good six minute team, meaning closing the final six minutes of games the right way.

Early in the 2021 season it's not how the Tigers have finished games but how they've come out to begin games that has Wade ready to make significant changes.

"We haven't been really good to start games, I'm not real pleased with how we've started games," Wade said. "We went into that yesterday, I'm going to change up our warmup, change some different things. I'm also not pleased with how much we're turning the ball over. We have yet to reach our game goal of 10 or fewer turnovers and then we got out rebounded on the glass for the first time all season and that's not gonna cut it."

There are a number of factors that have contributed to slow starts for the Tigers, not the least of which is the energy level that Wade doesn't feel the starting lineup is playing with to begin games. While he didn't go into tremendous detail, he did reveal that the pregame warmups will be shortened a little bit, only because the Tigers are going to put more energy into the shorter pregame warmups.

In addition Wade hasn't liked how the team is handling nutrition on game days, not eating enough throughout the course of the day and being a bit weak by the time tipoff comes.

"It takes us too long to get into the game plan, we don't have the energy that I think we need at the beginning of games so we've gone through all of that thoroughly," Wade said. "We're gonna change up our warmup routine, I don't like our pregame meal, I don't think we're eating enough and fueling right during the day. There's a lot of stuff that goes into it and we're not handling our business like we need to work on that stuff."



Turnovers, early foul trouble and rebounding have been issues that during the game Wade said have contributed to the Tigers slow starts. If LSU can address those three issues throughout the early portions of the game, particularly keeping bigs like Efton Reid and Tari Eason out of foul trouble, the Tigers are in for much more dominant performances.

"We've got to play a full game, have to value the ball, quit turning the ball over, quit having these offensive fouls, the illegal screens," Wade said. "We had five offensive fouls the other night which were turnovers, that's gotta stop. We gotta reestablish ourselves on the glass, way too many offensive rebounds which goes in to not having good starts.

"We pick up unnecessary fouls, I went over that with them too because it throws off our rotations and it gets us all out of whack," Wade said. "We gotta stop that, we're walking teams to the foul line too much in the first half. All of that goes into the slow starts, that's being a step slow defensively, a step slow on our post traps."

Wade has hammered home his feelings on slow starts to his players and they've received the message loud and clear. A lot of it stems from the fact that Wade and this staff believe the long term future of this team is capable of great things this season.

"We gotta have pace in our warmups," guard Eric Gaines said. "We've gotta come out faster, more dialed in. If we bring the momentum that we have in the second half to the first, I believe we'd be unstoppable.

"I see the potential of this team," guard Brandon Murray said. "I just think the sky's the limit with us. We're a well balanced team and hard nosed. It's only going to get better."