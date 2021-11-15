LSU Basketball Faces Another Stiff Non-Conference Test in Liberty

After two convincing wins for Will Wade’s squad to start the season, they’ll face a mid-major force against Liberty tonight in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. A team that continues to show out year in and year out, the Flames have won the ASUN conference regular season and tournament title the last three seasons.

LSU lead guard Xavier Pinson knows this Liberty team a little too well. Playing the Flames in a hard-fought victory last season while at Missouri, he joked with Coach Wade on why he scheduled them so early before conference play kicks off.

“Pinson came up to me and said, ‘What in the world were you thinking scheduling them?’” Wade joked. “He remembered playing them last year.”

Liberty and coach Ritchie McKay have been impressive the last handful of seasons when it comes to their defense. Known for their tenacity on that end of the floor, it’s sure to give this youngTigers team a chance to polish their game.

Wade wants his team to face real competition before kicking off conference play in a loaded SEC this season, so why not go toe-to-toe with a defensive-minded Liberty group?

“They’re so good, I don’t know why I scheduled them,” Wade said of Liberty and this talented squad. “Coach McKay is so nice to me on the phone, he talks me into scheduling them every time.”

Coming off an NCAA tournament appearance in March, Liberty is one of the slower paced teams in the country, a style LSU is all too familiar with after playing Texas State. Led by guard Darius McGhee, the senior looks to continue breaking out of his shell this season for Coach McKay’s group. Averaging a team high 15.5 points per game last season, he’s poised to show out again this year.

Controlling the tempo and giving this team buckets when needed, it’ll be of the utmost importance for the Tigers to slow McGhee down to beat the Flames. Lethal from three-point range, closing out and rotating on defense is something LSU will need to focus on most.

LSU’s ability to adjust in their victory over Texas State is worth noting. Struggling defensively to start, Wade took his team into the locker room at half and changed it up. Being more alert and jumping the passing lanes, the Tigers forced turnover after turnover. To win against the Flames, they’ll have to keep that same energy all 40 minutes.

Wade harped on the pace of Liberty and what they’ll do to control the game. An older group, their seasoned veterans are sure to control the tempo to play their style best.

“Now, Liberty isn’t going to get as rattled [as Texas State],” Wade said. “It’s hard to get them to play at a pace that isn’t their pace. It’s just hard to rattle them. They’re a lot harder to get to play on your terms than most teams.”