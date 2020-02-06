LSUCountry
Live Gameday Update/Thread: No. 18 LSU Basketball at Vanderbilt

Glen West

Pregame

LSU Starters:

Javonte Smart

Skylar Mays

Emmitt Williams

Trendon Watford

Darius Days

LSU has used the same starting lineup in 19 of its last 20 games

The game is set to tip-off in 10 minutes and can be seen on SEC Network

First Half

Interesting stat: LSU is the only team in D-I that has five starters averaging double figures. 

Tigers in the tip but can't convert on a wild layup attempt from Javonte Smart.

Trendon Watford, Darius Days start the scoring off for LSU. Three of Vandy's five shots have come from the 3-point line.

Watford just punched in his second bucket to tie the game at 7-7. Also draws a foul to put LSU up 8-7. Trendon Watford is just oozing confidence. A pretty floater and three-point play has the freshman up to 5 points early 

Timeout: LSU 8, Vanderbilt 7

Marlon Taylor, Aundre Hyatt check in for the first time. That has been the seven man rotation of recent.

13:16- LSU switches to a 1-2-2 zone and forces a Vandy turnover


LSU and Vandy playing to its strengths so far. Commodores 4-of-8 from three-point range. LSU with 10 points in the paint

LSU trailing in the early minutes 18-16 thanks to the hot start from the Commodores. 

10:44-Emmitt Williams is getting whatever he wants in the paint for LSU, up to six points. On the other end, LSU has allowed a few offensive rebounds that have led to points.

Timeout: Vanderbilt 20, LSU 18

Much like the last two games, LSU finds itself in the bonus with 10 minutes left in the first half . Tigers already 8-of-10 at the free throw line. Becoming a very positive trend for LSU.

7:57- Vanderbilt is absolutely stroking it from deep. 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and Maxwell Evans has 14 of Commodores 28 points

Timeout: Vanderbilt 28, LSU 25

Great drive and dish from Marlon Taylor to Williams, who flushes it home and draws a foul. 13 points for Williams Tigers take a 32-31 lead

Maxwell Evans on the other end dropped a career high 19 points in the first half alone. 

4:11- Vanderbilt is on a 12-4 run and has taken a 43-36 lead over LSU in this first half. 

LSU living at the free throw line and the paint while Commodores are doing a bit of it all. That's the difference.

