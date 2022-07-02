Skip to main content

LSU Basketball Offers Son of Former New Orleans Hornet Peja Stojakovic

The four-star recruit has had a big summer on the Adidas Circuit, reeling in an abundance of offers

Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers basketball program have been putting in work on the recruiting trail. Extending offers left and right to elite 2023 prospects, one name stands out from the rest: Andrej Stojakovic.

The son of former New Orleans Hornets sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic has been a hot name on the market this summer, playing his travel ball with the Compton Magic. Stojakovic, a consensus four-star prospect, earned an LSU offer after showing his versatility on both ends of the court paired with incredible shooting ability.

Stojakovic plays for Jesuit High School in California, taking on stiff competition regularly in a state that has recently been putting out some of the nation’s top talent.

It’s been a beneficial year for the 2023 prospect, who is still trying to prove he is more than Peja Stojakovic’s son. Paving his own path and developing his own legacy has been something that Andrej is still doing, but it’s certainly been a process for the soon-to-be high school senior.

Stojakovic has reeled in an abundance of offers this summer, now adding LSU to the mix, but a commitment could be coming soon. With most expecting the California native to remain in-state and play for the UCLA Bruins, you never know what can happen.

McMahon and his staff have certainly been on a recruiting tear, extending offer after offer, as they look to continue growing this new era of LSU basketball. 

