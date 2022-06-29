LSU Basketball Releases 2022-23 SEC Schedule

The Southeastern Conference has released the full 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule for both home and away games this season. The first conference game for LSU will be on Dec. 28 since the Tigers will play in late January in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

LSU will have an 18-game conference schedule while playing its three permanent home and away games - Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Tigers will also face Florida and Missouri both at home and away.

The Tigers four other league home games will be against Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Like every season, LSU will have four single games on the road. This year those will be against Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The opportunity to host Auburn will surely have the Pete Maravich Assembly center rocking this season. Not to mention the chance to have Tennessee come to Baton Rouge and have the Tigers face another fiery, NCAA tournament caliber team.

For head coach Matt McMahon’s group to face a revamped Kentucky squad on the road this season also gives them the opportunity to grow as a unit. Coach John Calipari will have his team ready for battle, giving McMahon and the Tigers a true road test.

Developing a roster to compete in the rigorous SEC is what McMahon has done all offseason, and as this group continues developing continuity, he’s built this roster for the long haul.

“I didn’t take this job for the short term,” McMahon said. “I want this to be a long-term program. It’s more about this summer and fall establishing our program, the processes for how we build our team. How we implement our player development program. The results and outcomes will take care of themselves."