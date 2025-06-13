LSU Basketball Set to Take on Boston College Eagles in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
BATON ROUGE – ESPN, the ACC and SEC have announced the matchups for the 2025 ACC/SEC men’s basketball challenge which will take place on Dec. 2 and 3.
The Tigers will travel this year to Chesnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on Boston College, one of seven games scheduled for Dec. 3. The game will be played in BC’s Conte Forum.
It will mark the first basketball meeting between the two schools.
This will be the third year of the challenge with the two leagues tying at seven wins apiece in 2023. In 2024, the SEC won 14-of-16 matchups including LSU’s win in the Maravich Center over Florida State. After two years, the SEC leads, 21-9.
Both LSU and Boston College are 1-1 in the two years in the event.
Here are all the matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2025. Tip times and TV networks will be announced at a later date:
Tuesday, December 2
Florida at Duke
Georgia at Florida State
North Carolina at Kentucky
Miami (Fla.) at Ole Miss
Missouri at Notre Dame
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Tennessee at Syracuse
Texas AM at Pittsburgh
Wednesday, December 3
LSU at Boston College
Clemson at Alabama
Louisville at Arkansas
NC State at Auburn
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Virginia at Texas
SMU at Vanderbilt
