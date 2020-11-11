SI.com
LSUCountry
Following LSU Basketball's 2021 Class Fall Signing Day Moves

Glen West

LSU is just weeks away from starting its 2020 season but Will Wade and company are off to a great start in the 2021 recruiting class. On Wednesday the fall signing period tipped off and right off the bat the Tigers picked up the papers from guard Brandon Murray. 

Murray is one of three commits in the 2021 class, a class that includes forward Alex Fudge and center Jerrell Colbert. Center Bradley Ezewiro is also a part of the 2021 class after reclassifying from the 2020 class but has signed his letter of intent as well. 

A 6-foot-5 guard out of Baltimore, Maryland, Murray will finish up his senior season at IMG Academy, where he's entering his first season with the program. Murray averaged 21.7 points per game as a junior at Poly High in Baltimore, drilling 53% of his three-point attempts. 

“We are glad to have Brandon Murray signing with LSU Basketball,” Wade said. “Brandon is a prolific scorer and shooter. He is one of the hardest workers that I have ever recruited. He is a rugged, tough player on both ends. His ability to score makes him an exciting addition to our team for the 2021-22 season.”

LSU may be in a position where it needs some guard help, depending on what junior Javonte Smart and freshman Cam Thomas elect to do after the 2020 season. Murray goes a long way in rectifying some of those issues with his shooting ability. 

Fudge revealed on his Instagram account that his plan is to officially sign on Nov. 16 before the first game of his high school season at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida. That means that the Tigers are only awaiting word from Colbert, who could elect to sign on Wednesday. 

This story will be updated as more details are provided. 

