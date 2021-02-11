LSU Basketball Finds Its Offense in Much Needed 94-80 Win Over Mississippi State

After missing just one game following an ankle injury against Texas Tech, forward Darius Days was back in the starting lineup against the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Coach Will Wade said there was a chance he'd be able to go but only be at about 85-90%. It turns out that 90% of Days makes all the difference in the world.

With Days back in the lineup, the Tigers were able to get back on track on offense and get back in the win column with a 94-80 victory over Mississippi State.

His spacing was so critical to the improved success on offense, drilling four three pointers en route to a 16-point effort and tacking on 11 rebounds. Bum ankle and all, Days just played his game and was the driving force behind the Tigers picking up their first win in over two weeks.

"With the spacing on offense, we kept it even on the glass which I'd have never guessed we would've done and it's all a credit to Darius," Wade said. "Days is a total difference maker for us.

Days said after the game he felt pretty good after not being on much of a minutes restriction but that he did feel some stiffness while on the bench.

"I've been working trying to get my ankle back healthy and I just wanted to make open shots and share the ball," Days said. "Tonight was a great team win. Just gotta keep working and keep getting treatment but I feel pretty good."

The team was down two valuable contributors in Mwani Wilkinson and Shareef O'Neal, who didn't make the trip to Starksville for the game. In their absence, the program needed not only Days but its three stars to rise up to the challenge.

On Wednesday it was freshman Cam Thomas who provided that scoring punch as he was efficient from the tip, which hasn't always been the case in recent weeks. Thomas dropped 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting while Javonte Smart added a double double with 22 points and 11 assists.

Both teams came out scorching from the field, mainly because of the ease in which each was able to get into the paint. The Tigers shot 57% from the field in the opening 20 minutes while the home team Bulldogs also shot 57% because of a combined 36 points in the paint.

The first half was dictated by mini offensive runs but LSU was able to generate a little pressure on the Mississippi State back court by pressing at the halfcourt line which led to a few bad shots from the Bulldogs.

One of the big questions entering the evening was who could step up outside of its "Big 4" of Thomas, Days, Smart and Trendon Watford. In the second half, it was guard Aundre Hyatt who answered the call, scoring all seven of his points in the second half as the Tigers found some breathing room in the early minutes.

"He did a good job cutting to get a couple of layups, he moves well without the ball. He's a good player, Hyatt's a good player and he kind of got buried a little bit but he kept a good attitude, stayed ready and came up big for us," Wade said.

With Smart leading the offense, LSU was able to follow up its 57% first-half shooting performance by shooting 66% in the final 20 minutes.

LSU was able to build its lead up to 10 points at one point in the second half behind efficient offense and converting on Mississippi State turnovers, finishing with 19 points off mistakes. The Bulldogs were able to cut into the lead a couple of times but it was just LSU's night on offense as big shots from it's star players gave them the advantage for most of the half.

Up next for the Tigers is a home outing on Saturday against visiting top 25 foe Tennessee in the PMAC. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN in a big time tournament opportunity for the Tigers.