Report: LSU Forward Jerrell Colbert Enters Transfer Portal

LSU has lost its fourth player to the transfer portal as freshman Jerrell Colbert will enter his name according to On3sports Matt Zenitz.

In just four appearances this season, Colbert scored two points and grabbed five rebounds. Colbert who reclassified to the 2022 class for the Tigers a year ago, spent most of his time on the bench during his freshman season





New coach Matt McMahon did secure a commitment from Northwestern State transfer Kendal Coleman, who averaged a double double as a sophomore.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players,” McMahon said. “I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here. My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."

Guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson as well as forward Shareef O'Neal all announced their departures in the last week but all three said they would keep the Tigers as a potential option. It'll be a tough sell to any player to come aboard what is likely going to be a rough season or two in Baton Rouge from a punishment stand point from the NCAA.

“We're going to work, but you have to have that balance,” McMahon said. “We're going to have high-energy people. I want players who want to be the best they can be. I want players who are going to be all about winning. We're going to have a lot of fun along the way in doing so.”