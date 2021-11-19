LSU Basketball Rides Complete Team Effort to 85-46 Win Over McNeese State

It's been a recurring theme for this LSU team a little over a week into its season. But on Thursday night against McNeese, the Tigers defense led to offense, jumping out on the Cowboys in the first half and never looking back, winning 85-46.

Will Wade wasn't a happy camper when it's come to how LSU (4-0) has started games and Thursday night won't alleviate much of those feelings either. The Tigers got off to a sluggish start offensively and allowed the Cowboys to hang around probably a bit too long in the first half.

"Good win, better start on the backboards. Not a good enough job with the turnovers," Wade said.

A 19-0 run where the Tigers held McNeese without a point for over five minutes was the critical stretch in the game. LSU turned defense into offense, scoring 22 points off 15 McNeese turnovers in the first half alone, capping the half on a 28-6 run to take a 43-16 lead into the break.

McNeese would shoot just 19% from the field for the first half and 29% for the game as the LSU defense was extremely active, forcing 27 turnovers while combining for 25 steals and blocks. LSU's press off of made baskets really gave McNeese fits as active hands led to countless opportunities in transition.

"If you have two guards, you gotta have two pit bulls up there you can't have poodles," Wade said. "Gotta have guys who can sit up there and guard and Pinson, Murray and Gaines are all like that. The biggest thing is you gotta have a goalie out there but it all starts with ball pressure."

The offensive workload was pretty well dispersed throughout the night as seven players scored at least six points, led by Tari Eason and his 19 points and 14 rebounds, as well as Darius Days' 14 points and 10 rebounds. Eason now has three double doubles in his first four games as a Tiger, quickly becoming one of the better bench players in the SEC.

"It took five minutes of watching film to realize how good Eason was," Wade said. "I was stunned with how talented he is and I think now everybody's getting to see it. He's a workhorse, very consistent. He's just scratching the surface but he's a diligent worker and when you combine talent with work ethic

Coming out of the second half break, the Tigers got off to another slow start. In a game that was already decided, the focus needed to shift to the little things and the defensive intensity that existed the first 20 minutes wasn't there to start the second.

LSU made it a point to not settle for three point attempts in the second half, instead forcing the issue inside with Efton Reid, Days and Eason. LSU would go on to pull away by as many as 39 points, allowing Wade to empty his bench and even give walk on Parker Edwards some extended minutes.

Up next for the Tigers will be another one of those key NCAA Tournament type non-conference games against a Belmont team that has at least 26 wins in each of its last three seasons.