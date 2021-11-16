LSU Basketball Defense Leads to 74-58 Late Game Comeback Win Over Liberty

LSU is a defensive team and boy is it a fun one to watch. Behind 21 turnovers forced and a late game run, LSU was able to lay down the hammer late and pick up a critical 72-58 non-conference win over Liberty.

It very quickly became one of those games that was going to have to be won on defense as neither team's halfcourt offense was able to generate much scoring. Both teams shot 10-for-29 (34%) from the field with the Tigers biggest offensive influence early coming off transition buckets and points off turnovers.

LSU scored 10 points off 10 Flames turnovers in the first half and 23 off 21 turnovers to go along with 20 fast break points. Where Liberty was able to keep the game interesting was on the glass as the Flames really dominated with an early 25-17 advantage on rebounds, including eight on the offensive end.

What hurt the Tigers early was big men Efton Reid and Tari Eason getting in foul trouble, forcing them to sit most of the first half. LSU had to go small with its rotation and it caused a lot of problems on the boards but only led to three second chance points because of the elite defense.

Those words "elite defense" have escaped LSU over the last several seasons but Wade has warned throughout the season just how defensively inclined this group is. Those active hands and side to side foot movement, especially on the perimeter really made it difficult on Liberty to find open shots.

Sophomore guard Eric Gaines was particularly active on the defensive end using his athleticism and length to his advantage. He would finish with five steals on the night and be the driving force behind the Tigers defensive intensity all night. In a game like this, it wasn't necessarily the offense that stuck out but those deflections and hellacious defense that affected what Liberty was doing.

"It was a big game for me, coach always tells me to bring the intensity, defense wins games. Once coach said that it was time to turn it up and that's what we did," Gaines said.

"Eric Gaines' defensive intensity totally changed the game for us," Wade said. "Gaines is so quick, he's like a cat out there. He's so quick he can deny the ball back."

Where things needed to turn in the second half for the Tigers was in the halfcourt and the Tigers made a huge statement out of the break. Defense once again led to offense for the Tigers as they jumped out to a 9-0 run to seize control 34-26 over Liberty.

LSU guard Xavier Pinson came out particularly fiery with four quick points but almost as quickly as the run came it dissipated as Liberty responded with a 13-2 run of its own, headlined by three straight triples from guard Brody Peebles to grab a 45-38 lead.

It was the first stretch of the game where LSU's defense was out of rotation as Peebles had multiple open looks that got the run started. But the Tigers never lost the intensity on defense, forcing 11 second half turnovers that turned into 13 points. A 27-6 run led by Gaines' pickpocketing and a couple of haymaker triples from Brandon Murray and Darius Days, who finished with a game high 26 points helped secure the win.

Down the stretch, LSU couldn't miss as the Tigers built up a double digit lead and never looked back. It was an early season defining win for the purple and gold against a team that very well could be an NCAA tournament team.

"There's just a different energy, everybody knows their job and does it to the best of their ability," Days said. "It's always next man up, everybody's gonna do their job. I really enjoy this team, they play really hard and there's just a different feel this year."