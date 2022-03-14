Skip to main content
Forward Devin Ree Becomes First LSU Basketball Recruiting Domino to Fall

Ree decommits from LSU following news of Will Wade firing, more likely on the way

The deconstruction of LSU basketball's future has begun. Late Sunday evening, 2022 forward signee Devin Ree announced he's opening up his recruitment.

"I was 100% committed to LSU and their staff, but with all the uncertainty lingering around their program I'm saddened to announce I will be reopening my recruitment," Ree wrote. 

One of Mississippi's best prospects, Ree averaged 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks at Terry High School in 2020 before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for 2021. Ree is just one of the many talented prospects who are either signed or committed to the Tigers program under Will Wade. With Wade now gone, the floodgates are likely to open. Forward Julian Phillips is signed to the program while big man Yohan Traore is committed to the 2022 class.

In the future, point guard Marvel Allen is the lone commit of the 2023 class. It wouldn't be a bit surprising to see LSU lose all three of these players with the program now likely facing heavy punishment from the NCAA and a new coaching staff set to come in. Young players like Brandon Murray, Eric Gaines, Efton Reid, Jerrell Colbert, Alex Fudge, Mwani Wilkinson, Justice Williams and Adam Miller are all candidates to move on from the program. 

This is part of the process of the unique situation this program now finds itself in and with the addition of the transfer portal reaching new heights of importance, how this current roster shakes out is far from certain as well. 

