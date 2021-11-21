Maturity and Focus Have LSU Guard Eric Gaines Poised for Breakout Sophomore Season

This offseason, LSU guard Eric Gaines had a talk with his mother about what he wanted to accomplish in life.

Gaines, who has played basketball since he was five years old, has always seen himself as a professional one day but it wasn't until that conversation with his mom that he realized he needed to change. Coach Will Wade called it "discipline" and Gaines called it a growth in "maturity" that's helped him realize his full potential and why his improvement from year one to year two at LSU has been profound.

"I would say just his discipline, his daily discipline," Wade said. "He finally started being more disciplined halfway through the summer you could see him start to make the change in building the right habits, building the right routine. His game is starting to take off. This kid is unbelievably talented, his talent level is off the charts."

"He gives great effort defensively and you can give great effort and still not be any good," Wade said. "You've gotta have quick twitch, instincts like he has. He's a great mover, extreme speed so you combine all of that with playing hard and you have an elite defender which is what he is."

In four games to open the season, Gaines is averaging 9.5 points, five assists and one block per contest while racking up 10 steals in the process. He's very quickly establishing himself as one of the elite defenders in the SEC and with more of a sample size on the way, is becoming a leader on defensive side of the ball for this team.

What's most impressive has been the obvious growth in terms of dedication and focus in his game. As a freshman playing behind Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas, there were times where Gaines fell out of the rotation and would lose focus. But as one of the few returning players on this team, his voice is being heard.

Senior forward Darius Days says that Gaines isn't afraid to get after him when he makes a bad play or doesn't take an open shot, something that Days appreciates and embraces.

"I'm more comfortable than last year and coach is telling me to just keep my composure," Gaines said. "Just stay locked in for whenever my time is ready so that's what I focused on this year. I have matured a lot, this year I'm taking basketball way more serious than last year. I'm more locked in because I have to step up, I'm a sophomore and a lot of new guys in. I have to be the point guard, have to lead and do what I have to do to get my guys in position to win."

What makes Gaines such an integral part of this rotation is the energy this group feeds off him on the defensive side of the floor. It was pretty easy to tell that when Gaines was out there against Liberty, there was a confidence to the five guys on the floor that a play could be made at any time.

Gaines would procure five steals on the night, many of which led to baskets on the other end as he was a huge part of a 27-6 run to close the game against the Flames. His knack for deflections and steals is what makes him such a great defensive player, something that comes instinctual and with effort.

"I'm very athletic and long so I try to keep my distance," Gaines said about his stealing ability. "I don't want to push up too close on my defender to draw fouls. My arms are long so I try to keep my hand hang around the person's waist. I just look at the hips so whenever they turn that's when I turn, that's how I come up with most of my steals."

Defensive dedication is something that Gaines learned very on in his basketball career, back to his recreational days as a young five-year-old learning the game. He's taken the lessons he learned early on and as he's grown in size, length and his game, will only continue to be more confident in forcing those game altering turnovers.

"I started playing basketball when I was five so my recreational coach always preached defense so I just took it with me," Gaines said. "I was told that's where the money is made so I'm gonna do what I have to do. Defense wins games and that's with any sport."

Wade is a big believer in Gaines, something that was evident from the early days of his freshman season where he was still adjusting to the speed of the college game. But a whole offseason of growth and self reflection have the sophomore ready for a true statement season with the program.

"He's nowhere near the player he can be, he's gonna be a great player and I think it's gonna be sooner than later," Wade said. "We believe in him."