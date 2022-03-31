Report: LSU Guard Eric Gaines Enters Transfer Portal, Two Remain From 2021-22 Roster

And then there were two. LSU guard Eric Gaines entered the transfer portal per On3sports Matt Zenitz, leaving two rotational players from the 2021-22 roster left on the roster.

Gaines averaged nine points and three assists for the Tigers as a sophomore, taking on multiple roles with the team last season. His year began as vital piece off the bench for his defensive intensity and athleticism. When Xavier Pinson went down with an injury, Gaines was thrust into a much larger role, one he struggled with at times because of his high propensity for turnovers.

If there was one player who felt like could benefit from Matt McMahon's development and style it was Gaines, who has plenty of untapped potential. But nothing should be unexpected this offseason and now just two rotational pieces remain from last season, Alex Fudge and Mwani Wilkinson.

Center Efton Reid also entered the portal officially on Thursday but the Tigers did add a commitment from center Corneilous Williams to add to transfers Justice Hill and Kendal Coleman.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."