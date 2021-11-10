Elite 2022 Forward Julian Phillips Officially Signs With LSU Basketball

Will Wade and LSU just keep stacking wins on top of wins to open the 2021 season. On Tuesday night the Tigers picked up a commanding 101-39 season opening win over ULM and on Wednesday morning, the purple and gold added another elite prospect to its future.

Forward Julian Phillips officially signed with the program on Wednesday, securing yet another five-star prospect for the Tigers under Wade's guidance. Phillips officially becomes the sixth five-star recruit to sign with Wade and the Tigers.

“We are very excited to have Julian Phillips and his family join us at LSU,” said Coach Wade. “Julian is an ultra-talented player. He has a great feel for the game and is very cerebral on the court. He can play multiple positions because he shoots it well, is a great mover and is overall a very productive player.”

LSU is also awaiting a final decision from forward Devin Ree, who is officially committed to the purple and gold.

The Branson, Missouri native is one of the truly special high school talents in the country possessing a great combination of size, athleticism and skill to make him an immediate impact player for the Tigers next season. A long 6-foot-8 forward, Phillips is more of your modern traditional forward who can actually bring the ball up a little bit and be a playmaker as well.

He has a phenomenal shooting stroke and can play above the rim, though he will need add some muscle to his frame when he gets to Baton Rouge. As he gets stronger he'll only continue to add to an ever growing post game but that perimeter shooting is no joke.

Phillips' outside shooting has really improved over the last year and while he's more known for attacking the basket and being able to finish with either hand at the rim, that perimeter shooting will only keep defenses on their toes. His change of pace for a 6-foot-8 forward is incredible and his handle is also quite sharp for a player of his size.

Just in the last year he's put on some weight and is finishing through contact, while also gaining more confidence in that shooting stroke.

LSU will have to wait a season in order to fully see Phillips up close and personal but with the team hoping to have many of its players back next season, the Tigers are in for a bright future.