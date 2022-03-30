Report: LSU Guard Justice Williams Joins Portal Party

The portal party continues for LSU as Justice Williams joined Bradley Ezewiro as the second player of the day to enter the portal according to Rivals.

There are seven total players who have now entered the portal on the current roster. Williams, who was originally a 2022 signee but reclassified last season, was essentially a high school senior learning the college game, appearing in 20 games and averaging 1.7 points per game on an average of 21.7 minutes.

Guards Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson and Adam Miller have also entered the portal though all three mentioned they would be keeping the Tigers in their options as they explored the transfer market. LSU also signed Murray State transfer Justice Hill, who played for Matt McMahon the last few years, to the roster as well.

McMahon is in search of players who obviously want to play in Baton Rouge and the addition of Hill will help with the culture he plans to build. Hill joined McMahon and the Racers program in 2020-21 but really broke out on to the scene this past season. He became one of the most impressive players in the conference, averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Racers.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."