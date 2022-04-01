LSU Lands Guard Trae Hannibal Via Transfer Portal

Matt McMahon reeled in another one of his former players at Murray State, picking up a commitment from guard Trae Hannibal.

Hannibal will reunite with guard Justice Hill in the backcourt as the Tigers have now landed both pieces to the Murray State rotation from the 2021-22 season. After transferring from South Carolina following his freshman season, Hannibal averaged 9.2 points per game and 5.1 rebounds as a 6-foot-1 guard, shooting 52% from the field.

A downhill driver to the basket if there's one area he'll need to work on upon arrival to Baton Rouge, it's his outside shooting as he took just 13 three pointers last year, knocking down four of them. It'll be important as McMahon rebuilds this roster, to fill it with some familiar faces and that's what the addition of Hannibal does.

LSU has watched its entire backcourt from last year enter the transfer portal in Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson, Eric Gaines and Adam Miller. Finding players who want to be around for this difficult transition was always going to be a tough sell for this current roster and now the program appears to be ready for a complete overhaul of talent.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."