LSU Basketball Locks Up No. 5 Seed in SEC Tournament

Tigers set to play at 1 p.m. on Saturday against either Missouri or Ole Miss

With SEC basketball coming to a close on Saturday evening, LSU learned it will be the No. 5 seed heading into the SEC tournament next week.

The Tigers will be taking on the winner of the Missouri-Ole Miss game in its first matchup of the tournament on Thursday at around 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

LSU had been in search of that end of season "spark" and the Tigers finished off the regular season in heart pounding fashion Saturday with its 80-77 win over Alabama. While this team is far from perfect, the Tigers do now have a chance to hit the rest button now that they relatively know what's in front of them with postseason play.

Coach Will Wade has felt like the Tigers were starting to play some of their best ball down the stretch of the regular season and to see it end by finishing off another tournament team, although not without its mistakes, was a positive sign none the less.

"I thought we played pretty good basketball again," Wade said after the win over Alabama. "All of the records reset now, we've played the toughest schedule in the league by far and so hopefully that'll pay dividends for us as we get into tournament time. We are gonna have to be cleaner in the six minute game particularly defensively."

There is plenty of postseason experience on this team, starting with forward Darius Days and guard Xavier Pinson, who have played in the SEC the last four seasons at a very high level. This will be a different experience though for Days, who was in the top four of the conference the previous three seasons and didn't have to play until Friday.

Now in order to win an SEC Tournament Championship that has evaded the program for over 40 years, the purple and gold will have to win four games in four days, something that will be a good practice run for March Madness should they get far enough.

It's a new season for everyone in the postseason and the Tigers will have an added boost after some of their most recent performances.

Here's the full breakdown of next week's tournament

Wednesday, March 9 – 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

12 Missouri vs. 13 Ole Miss, SEC Network

11 Vanderbilt vs. 14 Georgia, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Thursday, March 10 – Noon ET/11 a.m. CT

8 Texas A&M vs. 9 Florida, SEC Network

Missouri/Ole Miss winner vs. 5 LSU, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Thursday, March 10 – 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

7 South Carolina vs. 10 Mississippi State, SEC Network

Vandy/UGA winner vs. Alabama, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Friday, March 11 – Noon ET/11 a.m. CT

Texas A&M/Florida winner vs. 1 Auburn, ESPN

Missouri/Ole Miss vs. LSU winner vs. 4 Arkansas, 25 minutes following the first game, ESPN

Friday, March 11 – 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

South Carolina/Miss. State winner vs. 2 Tennessee, SEC Network

Vandy/UGA vs. Alabama winner vs. 3 Kentucky, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Saturday March 12 – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT

Semifinals, ESPN

Sunday, March 13 – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT

Championship, ESPN