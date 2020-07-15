LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Basketball Loses Big Man Moussa Cisse to Memphis, Penny Hardaway

Glen West

When Moussa Cisse decided to reclassify from the 2021 class to 2020, all eyes centered on his decision. There were six schools, LSU, Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis and Georgetown, he was set to choose from and on Wednesday we finally learned where he’ll be attending.

ESPN reported that Cisse will be committing and signing with Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. When Cisse announced in June of his decision to graduate a year early, LSU was considered the favorite to land the big man out of Loussaine Collegiate School.

Cisse laid out what he wanted from a program in an interview with ESPN reporter Johnathan Givony.

"In terms of my college decision, I'm looking for a good explanation of how I am going to be used," Cisse said. "I'm not worried about starting, or minutes. If I work hard that will take care of itself."

Cisse, whose 7-foot-4 wingspan not only helped him grab 15.3 rebounds a contest in what became his final high school season, but also saw him block 9.2 shots per game. He would've been a much needed addition to Will Wade and the program as he also performed well in the Nike EYBL, going against some of the top talent in the country, blocking 4.5 shots per game.

LSU has signed five-star Cam Thomas, four-stars Mwani Wilkinson and Eric Gaines, three-star guard Jalen Cook, and transfers Josh LeBlanc and Shareef O’Neal. The Tigers were also hoping to bring in center Bradley Ezewiro to the class but he has decided to reclassify to the 2021 class, though he's still committed to the Tigers.

Wade and company also have a commitment from center Josh Gray, though he hasn't officially signed with the team. While the loss of a top notch rim defender like Cisse is not what LSU would've liked, the Tigers will still roll out an impressive lineup in 2020, particularly if a combination of Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days elect to return.

Those three players have until Aug. 3 to officially decide if they wish to return to LSU after entering their names in the NBA Draft after the season. If Wade can convince two or possibly all three to return, the frontcourt depth looks a lot more promising.

"That's what we're after and that's what we're very, very close to doing," Wade said back in early May. "I think we'll have a team that competes at the top of the SEC and in the top-10 to 15 nationally. I think if things break like we hope, we could have three double digit SEC starters and scorers back and if you add [our recruiting class] you're in real business now."

LSU players have already started their return to Baton Rouge as Thomas, Gaines, Cook, Wilkinson, Josh Leblanc and Darius Days are all back on campus preparing for workouts.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2023 Prospect Kelby Collins Bursting Onto Recruiting Trail, Talks Interest From LSU Football

After good freshman year, Collins striving to be great in 2020

Glen West

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Happy With the Progress of the 2021 Class, Says There’s Still Work to be Done

Tigers hoping to land another receiver, running back and more offensive linemen

Glen West

For LSU Football in 2020, Safety JaCoby Stevens is the Clear Choice for No. 18

Stevens will carry on the tradition left behind by Lloyd Cushenberry, K'Lavon Chaisson

Harrison Valentine

SI All-American Watchlist: LSU Tigers Football Recruiting Targets and Commits to This Point

Highlights and evaluations of the top recruits considering the LSU Tigers.

Glen West

2022 Louisiana Running Back Le'veon Moss Grew up Dreaming of Offer from LSU Football

Moss establishing himself as one of the premier backs in the 2022 class

Glen West

Roundtable: Predicting Where LSU, SEC Football Teams Will Finish in the Conference Rankings in 2020

LSU projected to finish second in SEC West behind familiar foe

Glen West

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Says "We Need Football" As College Athletics Continues to be Threatened

Orgeron talks about upcoming practices, who the early leaders of the team are

Glen West

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Change in "Public Health Trends" the Key to LSU, College Football's Return

SEC still planning to make major decisions about college season at the end of the month

Glen West

2021 Cornerback Kamari Lassiter Talks Lingering Recruitment Decision, Latest in Regards to LSU Football

Lassiter hopes to have commitment decision finalized by Aug. 21

Glen West

Three LSU Football Players Named to the Bednarik Award Watch List

If Stingley, Stevens or Cox wins in 2020, player would join Peterson, Mathieu as winners of the award

Glen West