LSU Basketball Loses Big Man Moussa Cisse to Memphis, Penny Hardaway

When Moussa Cisse decided to reclassify from the 2021 class to 2020, all eyes centered on his decision. There were six schools, LSU, Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis and Georgetown, he was set to choose from and on Wednesday we finally learned where he’ll be attending.

ESPN reported that Cisse will be committing and signing with Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. When Cisse announced in June of his decision to graduate a year early, LSU was considered the favorite to land the big man out of Loussaine Collegiate School.

Cisse laid out what he wanted from a program in an interview with ESPN reporter Johnathan Givony.

"In terms of my college decision, I'm looking for a good explanation of how I am going to be used," Cisse said. "I'm not worried about starting, or minutes. If I work hard that will take care of itself."

Cisse, whose 7-foot-4 wingspan not only helped him grab 15.3 rebounds a contest in what became his final high school season, but also saw him block 9.2 shots per game. He would've been a much needed addition to Will Wade and the program as he also performed well in the Nike EYBL, going against some of the top talent in the country, blocking 4.5 shots per game.

LSU has signed five-star Cam Thomas, four-stars Mwani Wilkinson and Eric Gaines, three-star guard Jalen Cook, and transfers Josh LeBlanc and Shareef O’Neal. The Tigers were also hoping to bring in center Bradley Ezewiro to the class but he has decided to reclassify to the 2021 class, though he's still committed to the Tigers.

Wade and company also have a commitment from center Josh Gray, though he hasn't officially signed with the team. While the loss of a top notch rim defender like Cisse is not what LSU would've liked, the Tigers will still roll out an impressive lineup in 2020, particularly if a combination of Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days elect to return.

Those three players have until Aug. 3 to officially decide if they wish to return to LSU after entering their names in the NBA Draft after the season. If Wade can convince two or possibly all three to return, the frontcourt depth looks a lot more promising.

"That's what we're after and that's what we're very, very close to doing," Wade said back in early May. "I think we'll have a team that competes at the top of the SEC and in the top-10 to 15 nationally. I think if things break like we hope, we could have three double digit SEC starters and scorers back and if you add [our recruiting class] you're in real business now."

LSU players have already started their return to Baton Rouge as Thomas, Gaines, Cook, Wilkinson, Josh Leblanc and Darius Days are all back on campus preparing for workouts.