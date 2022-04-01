LSU Portal Party Draws to a Close With Mwani Wilkinson Entering Name

Mwani Wilkinson officially puts an end to the destruction of LSU’s 2021-22 basketball team.

The sophomore forward became the 11th player to enter his name into the portal, marking the official end of one era of LSU basketball and the beginning of a new one under Matt McMahon. Wilkinson became somewhat of a corner three point and defensive specialist for the Tigers, averaging four points per game on 40% shooting from three.





This was the last of an expected series of departures for the men’s program after the firing of Will Wade and hiring of McMahon. LSU has a complete rebuild on its hands and has already started reshaping its roster with the additions of Kendal Coleman, Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal.

It was clear from the beginning this was the most likely outcome and now McMahon can start building the foundation of his program the way he wants it.





“We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."