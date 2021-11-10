LSU Rides Sharp Shooting of Darius Days to 101-39 Rout of ULM

When Darius Days told the media that this year's LSU offense wouldn't be aesthetically pleasing as past years, he obviously wasn't taking into account his endlessly entertaining shooting skills.

Behind the sharp shooting of Days, LSU was able to jump out on ULM early and ride an unconscious offensive effort to a 101-39 blowout over ULM. The senior forward scored a career high 30 points on eight three pointers, a record for made threes in a game for the Will Wade era. His eight threes were the third most by an LSU player in program history, tying Marcus Thornton, Maurice Carter and Ronnie Henderson's record.

“My teammates were just finding me in the right positions and I was open,” Days said. “My coaches said let it fly and my guys have confidence that I’m going to hit those shots.”

Even coach Will Wade said throughout the offseason how this offense wouldn't look the same in recent seasons but in the opener against ULM, that couldn't have been further from the truth. With the PMAC rocking, the Tigers poured it on from the very early minutes of the first half through fantastic ball movement, transition buckets off turnovers and high level shot making.

Days and Reid got the offense exploding by scoring 31 of the Tigers' first 33 points. The Tigers really took advantage of ULM turnovers, scoring 38 points off 24 Warhawks give aways throughout the night. Mwani Wilkinson would lead the charge defensively with five steals on the evening as the team combined for 21 steals and blocks against ULM.

The real nucleus of this game came during a near nine-minute scoring drought for ULM with seven turnovers in between which allowed LSU to really put this game away. The Tigers would end the half on a 30-3 run headlined by turnovers, Days three pointers and transition buckets.

“I think we set the tone with our defense first,” guard Xavier Pinson said. “We all played hard, talked to each other and of course defense leads to offense.”

Coming into the game one of the questions was how well the three guard rotation of Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray and Eric Gaines would hold up. All three played well but it was the veteran Pinson who really put on a playmaking show, dishing out seven assists to lead the team to go along with 10 points and some ankle wrecking drives to the basket.

“He’s got such a calming influence to him,” Wade said of Pinson. “Some of the passes he made off the pick and roll, that’s stuff’s not easy and our spacing was really good. I was really pleased with X, he played a tremendous floor game.”

For the night, LSU would dish out 22 assists on 36 made field goals, showing a fluidity to its offense that really shows the potential of this group when firing on all cylinders.

Boasting a 52-20 lead at the break really allowed LSU to play even more free, opening the second half on a 23-6 run to go up by as many as 65 points. With seven minutes to go in the contest, Days' 30 points were still more than ULM's total of 27 points.

It was as strong a debut performance for a Will Wade coached team, only adding fuel to a red hot fire that this team has the makings for another deep postseason run.