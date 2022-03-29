LSU Adds Commitment from Murray State Guard Justice Hill

Matt McMahon is building out his program by bringing in familiar faces. Murray State transfer Justice Hill is set to join the Tigers program, announcing his commitment on Tuesday.

Hill joined McMahon and the Racers program in 2020-21 but really broke out on to the scene this past season. He became one of the most impressive players in the conference, averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Racers. \

Playing an integral role in the Round of 32 run Murray State made, McMahon bringing one of his former players on board is significant in establishing the kind of culture he wants to build in Baton Rouge.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."

Guards Brandon Murray, Adam Miller and Xavier Pinson as well as forwards Shareef O'Neal and Jerrell Colbert all announced their departures in the last week but three have said they would keep the Tigers as a potential option. It'll be a tough sell to any player to come aboard what is likely going to be a rough season or two in Baton Rouge from a punishment stand point from the NCAA.