Preview: LSU Basketball's First Round Opponent St. Bonaventure Won't Go Down Without a Fight

When LSU landed the No. 8 seed in the East bracket, it seemed like the Tigers drew the short straw in terms of matchups. Many looked ahead to the potential daunting task of facing No. 1 seed Michigan but the more you dive into the No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure, you realize just how difficult a first round matchup this is for the purple and gold.

This is a team that's hard to pinpoint a fair comparision to LSU because of the different styles in terms of pace and what the Bonnies do to throw their opponents off their game. This is a No. 8 vs No. 9 matchup that is hard to get a good grasp on because LSU hasn't really played a team like this in 2020.

Just one look at St. Bonaventure and it's easy to see why this team poses a significant threat to the Tigers fast paced play style. The Bonnies like to dictate the pace of the game by chewing up clock with well orchastrated half court offense.

For a team like LSU who likes to get the ball and run, that could pose a problem early in this game if the Tigers aren't hitting their shots or more importantly, grabbing defensive rebounds.

“We’ll certainly address it, I mean you’ve gotta guard against frustration. They can frustrate you, I wouldn’t say they play at a slower pace, I’d say they’re very deliberate," coach Will Wade said. "He stirs you up for 10 or 12 seconds before he gets to what he actually wants to get to."

Wade talked about how critical it is to make the Bonnies take one shot and grab the rebound. Otherwise LSU could fall into a trap where St. Bonaventure grabs offensive rebounds and just kills more and more clock.

"If you guard them for 24 or 26 seconds and they miss the shot, you’ve gotta get that so you can go," Wade said. "If you give up another possession they may just kick it out and run clock for another 20 seconds. If we’re not careful and not disciplined we could end up playing defense for 32 minutes and offense for eight minutes."

Limiting St. Bonaventure to as little possessions as possible will be a major key for the Tigers in this matchup. Wade knows better than most that LSU is not very selective when it comes to taking shots, a freedom the coaching staff has given the players all season.

However with a team like this, Wade and the coaches must preach to the players not to take too many forced shots as every possession against the Bonnies will be critical.

"We’ve gotta be very disciplined with what we’re doing defensively and then also offensively. We take some tough shots but we give our guys a lot of confidence, give our guys some freedom on the offensive end but we also do that knowing that we’re going to be playing 75 possessions a game," Wade said. "They [Bonaventure] haven’t played a 70 possession game since January.It’s not just on the defensive end, we’ve gotta be a little bit more cautious offensively with what we do and the shots we take and make sure we’re taking great shots each time.”

St. Bonaventure has one of the country's top rim protectors in Osun Osunniyi, who is averaging 2.8 a game which ranks ninth in the nation to go along with 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds a contest. Osunniyi is the type of tall, physical player that the Tigers have had trouble with this season because they don't really have a seven foot, rim protecting big.

It's one of those games where the team will miss Bryan Penn-Johnson or a Shareef O'Neal to help out on the boards.

"He's a monster," Wade said of Osunniyi. "I think he's got a 7-8 wingspan if I've read the graphics right, but he is just a shot blocking menace. Tremendous, tremendous player. Athletic. Had a late growth spurt. We have some great shot blockers in the SEC, but he is elite. He's as good as I've seen in the country. It's going to be a big challenge for us and he's a huge reason why their defense and their team is so good."

LSU has been receiving some great play from top to bottom, a trend that started over the final two games of the regular season and extended into the SEC tournament. Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart, Cam Thomas and Darius Days all had bright moments as the core four.

The Tigers "Big Four" are as talented as any group in the country when they're all clicking at the same time. But filling out the more defined roles of players like Mwani Wilkinson, Eric Gaines, Aundre Hyatt and Josh Leblanc had been a challenge most of the season.

Now that those players have done what the staff is asking of them, making winning plays, it makes this team all the more dangerous if the stars are on their game.

“Sometimes it just takes some time. Everybody wants it to happen immediately but sometimes it takes time to settle into a rotation, to settle into responsibilities and for everybody to get comfortable with that," Wade said. "It’s just a byproduct of us trudging through the season, it hasn’t been smooth the whole time but we’ve been able to get through. We found out a lot about the individual guys on our team and what fits the best. Our guys are playing better because of that and playing with a heightened sense of urgency because of that.”