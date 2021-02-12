Preview: LSU Basketball Faces Stiff Challenge With Elite Defensive Team in No. 16 Tennessee

It's no small secret that LSU has blown many opportunities to improve its NCAA resume. Two losses to Alabama, a devastating melt down against Texas Tech and a double digit loss to Kentucky still has the Tigers right on that tournament bubble.

A top 25 matchup against Tennessee on Saturday is another prime opportunity for Will Wade and company to build on it's most recent win against Mississippi State. But it won't come easy by any stretch, particularly on offense, where the Tigers have been up and down recently as a team.

"It’s going to be tough sledding, especially for us on the offensive end against their stellar defense," Wade said. "They’re as good defensively as I’ve seen. They’re in a stance, they’re low, they’re off to the ball. It’s like watching a coaching clinic when you watch them guard, so it’s pretty impressive."

Tennessee (14-4, 7-4) comes in ranked No. 16 in the country and is riding a two game win streak though the wins have proven to be difficult in recent weeks. The Volunteers beat Mississippi State by only three points, lost to Ole Miss by two points and took a second half explosion to come back and knock off a Kentucky team that's currently 5-13.

The Volunteers are a balanced offensive team with four players scoring in double figures, led by Jaden Springer and senior John Fulkerson. Offensively, Tennessee doesn't play with a ton of pace but offense isn't exactly the team's forte.

What keeps the Volunteers in games night in and night out is there elite defense, a quality that's been a staple for Rick Barnes' coached teams in the past. Tennessee is currently ranked No. 10 in the country in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score 60.8 points per game and is one of 32 college basketball teams forcing opponents to shoot under 40% from the field.

Defensively, guard Yves Pons has a real knack for blocks while all of the guards have really active hands on defense, forcing 16 turnovers a contest ranking behind Ole Miss and Georgia.

"He's gonna be tough to score over, he blocks almost two shots a game in SEC play, he’s active, he’s all over the court, he's a Defensive Player of the Year and there’s a reason for that," Wade said. "He’s very active, he's very athletic so that makes them very dangerous and very good defensively."

That means that LSU will need to translate its stellar offensive performance against Mississippi State to Tennessee on Saturday if the Tigers hope to keep this one close. Wade was happy with the way the offense looked, particularly converting on the Bulldogs turnovers, improving its transition offense and ball movement in the half court.

In recent struggles on the offensive end, LSU had fallen into a trap of relying on isolation basketball far too much, which is not the best way for this team to have success on that end of the floor. Wade said it was a combination of poor ball movement and also opposing defenses putting the LSU players in bad positions.

One of the keys to this game will be the Tigers' ability to move the ball around quickly and without mistakes as the Volunteers have proven to be an elite on ball defensive team.

"You've got to pass the ball and move the ball three or four times because if you try to do it once or twice their defense will mess it up," Wade said. "Sometimes it forces you to play a little more one on one and we’ve got good one on one players. We’ve been successful and certainly we’re a lot better when we’re moving the ball and we’re able to get in the paint a lot easier. We can do it both ways, we don’t want it to get bogged down, we don’t wanna have to play all the iso stuff but we’ve been successful in some games. We prefer to move the ball and keep everybody even.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the PMAC and should be an entertaining and challenging quest for the Tigers to ovecome.