LSU Basketball Gearing Up For Tough Non-Conference Stretch Starting With Texas State

Immediately following LSU's season opening blowout of ULM, there was no time to celebrate for Will Wade. Because the Tigers' coach was instantly starting to think of ways LSU could find ways to score against Texas State.

The Bobcats will undoubtedly be one of the tougher non-conference opponents the Tigers face mainly because of their defensive prowess. For five straight seasons, Texas State's been No. 1 in the Sun Belt conference in defense and allowing under 65 points a game in each of those seasons.

Texas State returns four of its five starters from a season ago and also welcome a bevy of transfers who have college basketball experience. It's a team that will absolutely force LSU to play its best, particularly on the offensive end where turnovers and perimeter shot making will be a huge key to victory.

"They're so good defensively we've spent a ton of time just trying to figure out how we're gonna go about scoring," Wade said. "They've only given 26 points in the paint total in their first two games. They do an unbelievable job of protecting the rim both with their help and with their shields. We're gonna have to hit shots."

Texas State is coached by TJ Johnson, who Wade actually interviewed for an assistant's job when he first took the position at LSU. Johnson and Wade go back to their days when Wade was at Chattanooga and Johnson was at Sanford so they're well acquainted with one another's style.

"They're a really well coached team and a really talented team. Being able to score on them tomorrow night is going to be a chore," Wade said. "They've got four of their five guys back, they won their division last year, they've got three all league players. It's gonna be a six minute game, a tough game and tough sledding. We're stepping up in weight class and be a good test for us."

For LSU to have success Friday, the Tigers will need to his shots from the perimeter. It's impossible to expect LSU forward Darius Days to go 8-of-9 from three point range again so the Tigers must get some shot making from Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray, Tari Eason, Eric Gaines and Mwani Wilkinson.

Outside of Days, the Tigers 4-of-20 from long distance, something that must even out for LSU to be a complete offensive team. But the fluidity this offense moved with was the real takeaway and if matched, will lead to open shots against a good Texas State defense.

"We want to look like a team that doesn't turn the ball over, a team that shares the ball and a team that gets on the offensive glass," Wade said. "Those are three traits we want to continue with. We shared the ball well and I thought we got some good run outs in transition."

The Texas State game Friday night at 7 p.m. will be a good test for this team on what to expect come SEC play. Wade mentioned a number of times just how difficult this non-conference slate will get and why that's important for this group.

"The home games against Texas State, Liberty, Belmont and Ohio, there's a good chance two of those end up as Quad 2 games," Wade said. "That's the equivalent of beating some of the lower end teams in our league. Texas State could compete in the SEC, they're that good. Those games will be tough outs."