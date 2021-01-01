Preview: LSU Basketball To Play "Inspired" Florida Gators Squad

LSU going on the road for the first time in conference play in search of fourth straight win

Coming off an impressive SEC opening win against Texas A&M, LSU will now prepare for it's first road outing of the conference schedule. Up first is the Florida Gators, who have been in a very similar situation to LSU over the last few weeks.

Florida (4-1, 1-0) is coming off a little bit a layover of its own after COVID-19 protocols kept the Gators out of game action for 19 days. While it took LSU a tune up game against Nicholls State to knock off some rust before the win over Texas A&M, Florida had no such opportunity but handled its business against Vanderbilt 91-72.

The Gators are down star forward Keyontae Johnson, who was the preseason SEC Player of the Year heading into the 2020-21 campaign. Johnson went through a serious scare when he collapsed on the court in the first half against Florida State and was rushed to the hospital, where he later had to be put on a ventilator and put in a medically induced coma.

In the weeks since, Johnson has rejoined the team as more tests are being run to see just what exactly happened in the scary event. Coach Will Wade said what Florida coach Mike White has done since that horrifying scene in galvanizing his team has been special.

"I couldn't have been more impressed watching them," Wade said. "To get them ready and get to that point, it's not easy. We went through it a couple of years ago and it's not easy with your team but I thought they played inspired and looked really good."

In that SEC opening win over the Aggies, it was freshman Cam Thomas who stole the spotlight, dropping a career-high 32 points in the 77-54 victory. Heading to the Swamp facing a very tough, defensive minded team, featuring a phenomenal defender in Scottie Lewis will prove to be a big test for the freshman Thomas, who leads the the conference in scoring at 24.1 points per game.

"He's big and he's long. I'd bet he's got a seven-foot wingspan," Wade said of Lewis. "They use him a lot of different ways, they make it hard to get it in on baseline out of bounds. He's very athletic. Last year they put him on Skylar [Mays] and Skylar had six points in that game, one of his toughest outings. He's a lockdown defender and we'll need to compensate for that."

In addition to Thomas knocking down shots, Wade said it's a by product of his teammates finding him in good spots where he can be successful. LSU (5-1, 1-0) had 16 assists on 30 makes in the win over Texas A&M and will need to be crisply moving the ball to have a similar efficient night on offense against Florida.

The Gators enter No. 1 in the SEC in blocks, averaging 6.6 per game and No. 3 in steals with 8.6 per game.

"We got guys screening for him, we've got Trendon and Javonte who are both looking for him," Wade said of Thomas' start to the season. "It's a team effort and he knocks down the shot but there's a lot of other stuff that goes into it.

"I think they're [Florida] 22nd in adjusted defense so they're a complete team, they get a bunch of steals," Wade said. "It'll be a stiff challenge on both ends. Stopping them and being able to score against them. We've been preparing for different things we may see, different coverages and how they could play him [Thomas]. Florida is extremely well coached and have a very good game plan."

For only the second time this season, the Tigers will be traveling on the road, a venture that this season will come with many changes. Among the noticeable differences is the team being split into two different buses for social distancing purposes as well as meals in separate groups when out on the road as well.

A detail oriented person like Wade says it's not only been an adjustment when on the road but also how the program scouts teams because of the fluctuation between who's in and who's out on a given night.

"It's certainly been different, we've had to rely on a bit more data from last year, which doesn't necessarily account for improvements they've made in the offseason," Wade said. "Almost every game, there's a new team but it's what we're here for, it's what our job is and we've gotta figure it out."