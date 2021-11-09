LSU Basketball Excited to Tip Off 2021 Season Against ULM

Will Wade is fully leaning into this season. The fifth year Tigers head coach has recruited yet another appealing group of both talent and depth and on Tuesday evening the Tigers will get to fully unleash the 2021 team to the LSU faithful.

And "General Wade" has a message for all of the basketball fans in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers open the non-conference portion of their schedule at 6 p.m. in the PMAC with ULM coming to town. Following an offseason of training, individual workouts and fall practice, LSU and its players are finally ready to go head to head with another team.

“We’re tired of playing each other. Some of the guys have been working out since May and we just had our first scrimmage Sunday so some of the guys are really antsy," forward Darius Days said. "We have a whole week of practice but everybody is excited. Coach is ready to go, we’re fired up so it’ll be a very emotional game on Tuesday.



"Our guys are looking forward to playing somebody else," Wade said. "We’re excited about being back in the PMAC and having fans, having students here. It should be a great atmosphere. It should be a lot of fun."

The Warhawks return a veteran team in 2021 that struggled last year to consistently win but have enough returning talent to give LSU a good game if the Tigers aren't prepared. Wade plans to roll out an eight man rotation that will consist of Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray and Eric Gaines in the backcourt.

In the front court, Darius Days, Tari Eason, Efton Reid, Mwani Wilkinson and Alex Fudge will all receive minutes as the team awaits the return of Shareef O'Neal, who's also close to a return from an offseason of injuries. Wade has warned that this won't be the "aesthetically pleasing" team that LSU has sported in recent seasons, with NBA level offensive talent like Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas headlining the roster.

This will be much more of a gritty, defensive oriented group that does a lot of the little things well according to Wade.

"It’s just more blue collar, gritty. We’re going to do a lot of the little things probably quite a bit better than we’ve done them. Free-throw block outs, just little stuff that I really care about that I think we’re going to be much better in those areas. We could get away with a lot of stuff the last couple of years. We could just get away with being sloppy in some areas and not being as good in some areas. We got talented kids but we’re just more in tune with some of the details and some of the little things."

That's not to say this team is devoid of talent on the offensive end. This group will get out in transition when opportunities present itself but with some bigger bodies and a little more versatility in size, the Tigers will have a lot more options in the halfcourt than in recent years.

Pinson, a Missouri transfer does believe the nature of how this offense will be run will allow for plenty of opportunities on the roster from top to bottom.

"I feel like it’s a lot more weapons, I should say. The years before I played coming in they may have had like two or three dynamic scorers," Pinson said. "This year, I feel like anybody can score the ball, anybody can put the ball in the rim."

Starting with tonight's matchup, LSU will jump right into action with five games over the next two weeks. Getting off to a fast start will only boost this team's confidence with plenty of new faces on the roster.